Matthew Tkachuk notches hat trick as Panthers best Coyotes
Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick and Eric Staal added two goals as the Florida Panthers defeated the Arizona Coyotes
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4
Anton Forsberg, Senators shut out Blue Jackets
Tim Stutzle stayed hot with a goal and an assist, Anton Forsberg needed just 22 saves to record his second
Rangers win 5-3, end Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak
K’Andre Miller scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:23 remaining in the third period as the host New York Rangers ended
