12 best winter running jackets for men and women 2023

FOR those of us who like to get our workouts done by going for a run outside, the winter can be a difficult season.

However a good running jacket can make any winter easier by providing warmth as you exercise without sacrificing mobility and breathability.

But with so many winter running jackets being sold by a variety of retailers, it's not always easy to know which ones are worth spending your money on.

Lucky for you we've picked out some of our favorite winter running jackets on the market right now.

As always keep in mind that the price and availability of these jackets may vary depending on time and location of purchase.

Women's Running Jackets

1. UA Meridian Cold Weather Jacket

UA Meridian Cold Weather Jacket for $51.97 from Under Armour - buy here

The UA Meridian Cold Weather Jacket from Under Armour is made from Under Armour's breathable, sweat-wicking, and incredibly soft Meridian fabric with added thickness to keep you warm as you run.

Shaped to enhance coverage, this jacket is soft and stretchy so you'll have both your full range of motion and comforting warmth during your workout.

2. Nike Therma-FIT Synthetic Fill Running

Therma-FIT Synthetic Fill Running for $125 from Dick's Sporting Goods - buy here

This full zip up running jacket is made by Nike and features a lightweight design to keep you warm as you run without weighing you down.

The jacket features extendable cuffs with thumbholes for extra warmth, as well as heat-regulating fabric so you won't have to worry about being too hot or too cold.

3. Athleta Flurry Force Insulated PrimaLoft Jacket

Flurry Force Insulated PrimaLoft Jacket for $99 from Athleta - buy here

The Flurry Force Insulated PrimaLoft Jacket from Athleta is specifically designed for working out in cold areas.

This jacket's chafe-free seamless construction makes for maximum comfort, while the high collar adds extra warmth for those cold morning runs.

4. Eddie Bauer MotionLoft Hybrid Down Jacket

MotionLoft Hybrid Down Jacket for $132.30 from Eddie Bauer - buy here

The MotionLoft Hybrid Down Jacket from Eddie Bauer is a flexible jacket that is water and wind resistant both on the inside to protect you from rain and snow, and on the outside to prevent lingering odors from sweat.

This hybrid style jacket is built especially for training and hiking in cold weather, but also has the versatility to serve as your everyday, all-purpose jacket.

5. Athleta Inlet Jacket

Inlet Jacket for $129.99 from Athleta - buy here

The Inlet Jacket from Athleta is made with a lightweight and breathable down material that keeps the jacket's shape without creating too much bulk to run in.

It also features bonded seams that give the jacket a clean modern look, as well as an adjustable and detachable hood.

6. Lululemon Down for It All Jacket

Down for It All Jacket for $198 from Lululemon - buy here

The Down for It All Jacket from Lululemon is designed for running and made with water resistant Glyde Fabric to keep you dry as you move.

The four-way stretch breathable tech fleece fabric will protect you from the elements and keep you warm no matter the weather.

Men's Running Jackets

1. Brooks Canopy Jacket

Canopy Jacket for $130 from Brooks - buy here

The Canopy Jacket from Brooks is a lightweight running jacket that provides reliable protection from wind and rain while remaining breathable.

The weatherproof jacket is also made from 97% recycled material, and features three pockets.

2. Adidas Marathon Running Jacket

Marathon Running Jacket for $78 at Adidas - buy here

Exclusively sold at Adidas, and currently over $50 off, this weather resistant jacket is great for those looking to go out for a run in the winter.

The jacket is made from 60% recycled materials, and repels any rain and wind that might get in your way as you run.

3. Gorewear R5 GORE-TEX Infinium Insulated Jacket

R5 GORE-TEX Infinium Insulated Jacket for $270 from Gorewear - buy here

This super light jacket made of breathable semi-transparent nylon will be sure to keep you warm during runs even on the coldest days.

The bottom hem is adjustable, and the whole jacket is highly reflective so you can run at night safely.

4. UA Storm ColdGear Infrared Shield 2.0

UA Storm ColdGear Infrared Shield 2.0 for $78.97 from Under Armour - buy here

This jacket from Under Armour keeps you warm while you run, and repels water without sacrificing breathability.

Made from durable, bonded 3-layer soft shell material, the jacket has a quiet outer layer and superior stretch for added flexibility during your run.

5. Adidas Own The Run Jacket

Own The Run Jacket for $56 from Adidas - buy here

This running jacket, which is on sale for 20% off at the time of writing, is made from 100% recycled polyester, and features a full zip on the front and on both of the pockets.

The jacket also features a high collar and adjustable hood for additional protection from the cold weather as you go for your run.

6. Nike Therma-FIT Repel

Therma-FIT Repel for $108.97 from Nike - buy here

Designed for colder temperatures, the Therma-FIT Repel from Nike is made from water-repellent fabric so you stay dry and comfortable as you run.

The jacket also features insulating technology made from 50% recycled polyester fibers to keep you warm through the colder months.

Where to buy winter running jackets

With so many retailers selling winter running jackets, it can be hard to know where to start your search.

Here are some of our favorite retailers selling winter running jackets:

How much do winter running jackets cost?

Typically winter running jackets tend to cost something in the $100-$250 range, however some jackets will cost more or less depending on the brand or the materials used to make them.

What is the best running jacket for winter?

We think the best running jacket for winter is the R5 GORE-TEX Infinium Insulated Jacket from Gorewear.

This jacket is both lightweight and warm, while also being weather resistant and reflective on the outside to keep you safe regardless of the weather conditions, temperature, or time of day.

What to look for in a winter running jacket

When looking for a winter running jacket, it's important to make sure you choose one that will not only keep you warm, but will also be flexible and breathable while you run.

A standard winter coat will keep you warm just fine, but most of the time it's much too bulky for running in.