Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Championship live updates, how to watch, follow Duncanville, West Linn
HILLSBORO, Ore. — After pulling off the upset of the tournament , can lightning strike twice for Jackson Shelstad and West Linn?
A day after dropping 43 points in front of his future college coach , Oregon commit scored 38 points to lead his Lions to an 86-69 upset of Bronny James and No. 16 Sierra Canyon Thursday night.
The win sets up West Linn with No. 1 Duncanville in Friday night's Les Schwab Invitational championship at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon.
The title game is set to tip at 8:45 p.m. (PT); No. 16 Sierra Canyon beat No. 20 Bishop Gorman 81-66 in the third place game.
The annual winter showcase pits some of the nation's heaviest high school basketball hitters against the top teams in Oregon.
Duncanville is the top-ranked team, Sierra Canyon is No. 16 and Bishop Gorman is No. 20 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings , while hometown West Linn sits outside of the rankings.
FRIDAY
Championship
FINAL: West Linn 62, No. 1 Duncanville 50 (50 seconds, 4Q)
Jackson Shelstad minted himself in Les Schwab Invitational history, leading West Linn over the top-ranked team in the country.
The Lions are the first Oregon team to win since
Third place game
Final: No. 16 Sierra Canyon 81, No. 20 Bishop Gorman 66
Ashton Hardaway got Sierra Canyon off to a hot start. The Memphis commit hit 6 of 9 field goals, including 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first half.
John "Juni" Mobley Jr. hit 3 of 5 3-pointers for 11 first half points, but cooled off after halftime as the Trailblazers pulled away.
Fifth place game
Final: Lincoln 89, Central Catholic 83
Consolation championship
More scores
Final: Cleveland 68, Roosevelt 63
Final: Lake Oswego 78, Redmond 60
—
THURSDAY
Semifinal round
Final: No. 1 Duncanville 83, No. 20 Bishop Gorman 72
The nation's No. 1 team remains unblemished .
Duncanville was tested early and pulled ahead late to move to 13-0 on the season behind Ron Holland's 25 points, Cameron Barnes' 17, 16 from KJ Lewis and 15 from Aric Demings.
At the end of a back-and-forth half, Duncanville sophomore Kayden Edwards was fouled as he released a last-second heave to beat the halftime buzzer. He hit all 3 free throws to send the game into halftime tied.
Duncanville took control in the third quarter and built a double-digit lead. John "Juni" Mobley Jr. wouldn't let the Panthers pull away, hitting key shots to keep Gorman within reach.
But consensus Holland, Barnes and Lewis were too much as the Panthers took over and coasted to a win in the fourth quarter.
Final: West Linn 86, No. 16 Sierra Canyon 69 (4Q)
Sierra Canyon, meet Jackson Shelstad. And Adrian Mosley.
West Linn's backcourt duo combined for 66 points to lead the hometown Lions to the upset of the tournament in front of a raucous crowd.
The Lions shot 50 percent from the field, out-rebounded the much bigger and longer Trailblazers and did not hit a 3-pointer the entire game (0 for 12) in the win.
—
Consolation
Final: Grant 50, Redmond 38
Final: Barlow 78 vs. Lake Oswego 73
Final: Tigard, 71, Cleveland 55
Final: Beaverton 65, Lincoln 56
Final: Tualatin 71, Central Catholic 59
—
Quarterfinal round coverage:
- National No. 1 Duncanville looks the part against Beaverton, cruises to Les Schwab Invitational semifinals
