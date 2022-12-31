Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Championship live updates, how to watch, follow Duncanville, West Linn

HILLSBORO, Ore. — After pulling off the upset of the tournament , can lightning strike twice for Jackson Shelstad and West Linn?

A day after dropping 43 points in front of his future college coach , Oregon commit scored 38 points to lead his Lions to an 86-69 upset of Bronny James and No. 16 Sierra Canyon Thursday night.

The win sets up West Linn with No. 1 Duncanville in Friday night's Les Schwab Invitational championship at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The title game is set to tip at 8:45 p.m. (PT); No. 16 Sierra Canyon beat No. 20 Bishop Gorman 81-66 in the third place game.

Stay with SBLive for stories, photos and highlights of the tournament throughout the week and on social media at @SBLiveOR on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . A game stream is available $20 for a day pass and a live bracket is available on the tournament website .

LSI semifinals

The annual winter showcase pits some of the nation's heaviest high school basketball hitters against the top teams in Oregon.

Duncanville is the top-ranked team, Sierra Canyon is No. 16 and Bishop Gorman is No. 20 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings , while hometown West Linn sits outside of the rankings.

Scroll down for game information, score updates and links to live coverage of the semifinals. This post will be updated as the games are played. All times listed are Pacific.

FRIDAY

Championship

FINAL: West Linn 62, No. 1 Duncanville 50 (50 seconds, 4Q)

Jackson Shelstad minted himself in Les Schwab Invitational history, leading West Linn over the top-ranked team in the country.

The Lions are the first Oregon team to win since

Third place game

Final: No. 16 Sierra Canyon 81, No. 20 Bishop Gorman 66

Ashton Hardaway got Sierra Canyon off to a hot start. The Memphis commit hit 6 of 9 field goals, including 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first half.

John "Juni" Mobley Jr. hit 3 of 5 3-pointers for 11 first half points, but cooled off after halftime as the Trailblazers pulled away.

Fifth place game

Final: Lincoln 89, Central Catholic 83

Consolation championship

Final: Jesuit 74, Tigard 70

More scores

Final: Cleveland 68, Roosevelt 63

Final: Barlow 77, Grant 71

Final: Lake Oswego 78, Redmond 60

—

THURSDAY

Semifinal round

Final: No. 1 Duncanville 83, No. 20 Bishop Gorman 72

The nation's No. 1 team remains unblemished .

Duncanville was tested early and pulled ahead late to move to 13-0 on the season behind Ron Holland's 25 points, Cameron Barnes' 17, 16 from KJ Lewis and 15 from Aric Demings.

At the end of a back-and-forth half, Duncanville sophomore Kayden Edwards was fouled as he released a last-second heave to beat the halftime buzzer. He hit all 3 free throws to send the game into halftime tied.

Duncanville took control in the third quarter and built a double-digit lead. John "Juni" Mobley Jr. wouldn't let the Panthers pull away, hitting key shots to keep Gorman within reach.

But consensus Holland, Barnes and Lewis were too much as the Panthers took over and coasted to a win in the fourth quarter.

Sierra Canyon, meet Jackson Shelstad. And Adrian Mosley.

West Linn's backcourt duo combined for 66 points to lead the hometown Lions to the upset of the tournament in front of a raucous crowd.

The Lions shot 50 percent from the field, out-rebounded the much bigger and longer Trailblazers and did not hit a 3-pointer the entire game (0 for 12) in the win.

—

Consolation

Final: Grant 50, Redmond 38

Final: Barlow 78 vs. Lake Oswego 73

Final: Tigard, 71, Cleveland 55

Final: Beaverton 65, Lincoln 56

Final: Tualatin 71, Central Catholic 59

—

Quarterfinal round coverage: