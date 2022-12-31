ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Championship live updates, how to watch, follow Duncanville, West Linn

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3HR9_0jzBVUIn00

HILLSBORO, Ore. — After pulling off the upset of the tournament , can lightning strike twice for Jackson Shelstad and West Linn?

A day after dropping 43 points in front of his future college coach , Oregon commit scored 38 points to lead his Lions to an 86-69 upset of Bronny James and No. 16 Sierra Canyon Thursday night.

The win sets up West Linn with No. 1 Duncanville in Friday night's Les Schwab Invitational championship at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The title game is set to tip at 8:45 p.m. (PT); No. 16 Sierra Canyon beat No. 20 Bishop Gorman 81-66 in the third place game.

Stay with SBLive for stories, photos and highlights of the tournament throughout the week and on social media at @SBLiveOR on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . A game stream is available $20 for a day pass and a live bracket is available on the tournament website .

LSI semifinals

The annual winter showcase pits some of the nation's heaviest high school basketball hitters against the top teams in Oregon.

Duncanville is the top-ranked team, Sierra Canyon is No. 16 and Bishop Gorman is No. 20 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings , while hometown West Linn sits outside of the rankings.

Scroll down for game information, score updates and links to live coverage of the semifinals. This post will be updated as the games are played. All times listed are Pacific.

FRIDAY

Championship

FINAL: West Linn 62, No. 1 Duncanville 50 (50 seconds, 4Q)

Jackson Shelstad minted himself in Les Schwab Invitational history, leading West Linn over the top-ranked team in the country.

The Lions are the first Oregon team to win since

Third place game

Final: No. 16 Sierra Canyon 81, No. 20 Bishop Gorman 66

Ashton Hardaway got Sierra Canyon off to a hot start. The Memphis commit hit 6 of 9 field goals, including 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first half.

John "Juni" Mobley Jr. hit 3 of 5 3-pointers for 11 first half points, but cooled off after halftime as the Trailblazers pulled away.

Fifth place game

Final: Lincoln 89, Central Catholic 83

Consolation championship

Final: Jesuit 74, Tigard 70

More scores

Final: Cleveland 68, Roosevelt 63

Final: Barlow 77, Grant 71

Final: Lake Oswego 78, Redmond 60

THURSDAY

Semifinal round

Final: No. 1 Duncanville 83, No. 20 Bishop Gorman 72

The nation's No. 1 team remains unblemished .

Duncanville was tested early and pulled ahead late to move to 13-0 on the season behind Ron Holland's 25 points, Cameron Barnes' 17, 16 from KJ Lewis and 15 from Aric Demings.

At the end of a back-and-forth half, Duncanville sophomore Kayden Edwards was fouled as he released a last-second heave to beat the halftime buzzer. He hit all 3 free throws to send the game into halftime tied.

Duncanville took control in the third quarter and built a double-digit lead. John "Juni" Mobley Jr. wouldn't let the Panthers pull away, hitting key shots to keep Gorman within reach.

But consensus Holland, Barnes and Lewis were too much as the Panthers took over and coasted to a win in the fourth quarter.

Final: West Linn 86, No. 16 Sierra Canyon 69 (4Q)

Sierra Canyon, meet Jackson Shelstad. And Adrian Mosley.

West Linn's backcourt duo combined for 66 points to lead the hometown Lions to the upset of the tournament in front of a raucous crowd.

The Lions shot 50 percent from the field, out-rebounded the much bigger and longer Trailblazers and did not hit a 3-pointer the entire game (0 for 12) in the win.

Consolation

Final: Grant 50, Redmond 38

Final: Barlow 78 vs. Lake Oswego 73

Final: Tigard, 71, Cleveland 55

Final: Beaverton 65, Lincoln 56

Final: Tualatin 71, Central Catholic 59

Quarterfinal round coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scorebooklive.com

Bronny James, Sierra Canyon might have received ‘blessing in disguise’ with stunning loss to West Linn (Oregon) at Les Schwab Invitational

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One night after a stunning loss to local Oregon team West Linn that reverberated through social media, many were wondering how Bronny James and Sierra Canyon would bounce back. The Trailblazers, ranked 16th nationally in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, entered the Les Schwab Invitational...
WEST LINN, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Welcome to the team; Genevieve Reaume

An Oregonian through and through, our newest team member, Genevieve Reaume, was raised in Portland. She attended the University of Missouri and started her news career in Medford, OR. From Southern Oregon, she moved up I-5 back to Portland where she reported and anchored for KATU. Our Emmy-nominated anchor loves...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Six Historic Inns of the Oregon Coast With a Strong Time Travel Vibe

(Oregon Coast) – Time travel is possible on the Oregon coast. Well, not the kind found in LOST, Time Tunnel or Star Trek IV (and who has a Klingon vessel lying around anyway?) However, some places to stay the night out here do indeed feel like you're stepping back into another temporal existence. There are even fervent followers of such places, traveling the country looking for the old Americana of the “motor lodge” and its powerful nostalgia. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
SEASIDE, OR
orartswatch.org

Memorial: Those we lost in 2022

The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast

Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
WOODBURN, OR
KGW

NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
PORTLAND, OR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy