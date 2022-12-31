ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington North 46, Northview 33

Central Noble 42, S. Adams 30

Eastside 49, Heritage 35

Evansville Christian 59, White River Valley 45

Fishers 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46

Madison Shawe 57, Cannelton 34

New Albany 64, Evansville Harrison 51

Bowman Academy Tournament=

Championship=

E. Chicago Central 38, River Forest 33

Eastern Greene Tournament=

11th Place=

Owen Valley 54, Martinsville 45

Championship=

Brownstown 42, Jasper 38

Consolation=

Bloomfield 54, Owen Valley 46

Eastern (Greene) 46, Loogootee 35

Southwestern (Hanover) 54, Martinsville 24

Vincennes (South Knox— 50, Paoli 46

Ninth Place=

Bloomfield 50, Southwestern (Hanover) 39

Semifinal=

Brownstown 31, N. Knox 30

Jasper 39, Trinity Lutheran 37

Third Place=

N. Knox 58, Trinity Lutheran 55

Northridge Tournament=

Championship=

Northridge 82, NorthWood 41

Fifth Place=

Knox 46, Merrillville 36

Pool A=

Andrean 48, Knox 31

NorthRidge Tournament=

Pool A=

Northridge 67, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28

Pool B=

NorthWood 49, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, OT

Rushville 39, Merrillville 35

Seventh Place=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 39

Third Place=

Andrean 52, Rushville 27

Plainfield Classic=

Championship=

Indpls Roncalli 60, New Palestine 53

First Round=

Indpls Roncalli 66, Greensburg 60

New Palestine 52, Plainfield 46

Third Place=

Plainfield 56, Greensburg 54

Rock Creek Tournament=

Championship=

Rock Creek Academy 48, Christian Academy 38

First Round=

Christian Academy 53, Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 32

Rock Creek Academy 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

Third Place=

Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28

Union City Invitational=

Championship=

Blackford 68, Blue River 58

Fifth Place=

Union Co. 42, Adams Central 28

Semifinal=

Blackford 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 46

Blue River 57, Union City 36

Seventh Place=

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29

Third Place=

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 41, Union City 24

Vincennes Rivet Tournament=

Championship=

Evansville Memorial 51, Lanesville 46, OT

Consolation=

Corydon 63, Vincennes Rivet 45

Lafayette Catholic 57, Vincennes 31

Semifinal=

Evansville Memorial 63, Evansville Mater Dei 37

Lanesville 46, Tecumseh 31

Warsaw Tournament=

Championship=

S. Bend Washington 70, Warsaw 49

Fifth Place=

Winchester 52, Kokomo 44

Third Place=

Columbia City 64, Chesterton 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

