Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington North 46, Northview 33
Central Noble 42, S. Adams 30
Eastside 49, Heritage 35
Evansville Christian 59, White River Valley 45
Fishers 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46
Madison Shawe 57, Cannelton 34
New Albany 64, Evansville Harrison 51
Bowman Academy Tournament=
Championship=
E. Chicago Central 38, River Forest 33
Eastern Greene Tournament=
11th Place=
Owen Valley 54, Martinsville 45
Championship=
Brownstown 42, Jasper 38
Consolation=
Bloomfield 54, Owen Valley 46
Eastern (Greene) 46, Loogootee 35
Southwestern (Hanover) 54, Martinsville 24
Vincennes (South Knox— 50, Paoli 46
Ninth Place=
Bloomfield 50, Southwestern (Hanover) 39
Semifinal=
Brownstown 31, N. Knox 30
Jasper 39, Trinity Lutheran 37
Third Place=
N. Knox 58, Trinity Lutheran 55
Northridge Tournament=
Championship=
Northridge 82, NorthWood 41
Fifth Place=
Knox 46, Merrillville 36
Pool A=
Andrean 48, Knox 31
NorthRidge Tournament=
Pool A=
Northridge 67, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28
Pool B=
NorthWood 49, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, OT
Rushville 39, Merrillville 35
Seventh Place=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 39
Third Place=
Andrean 52, Rushville 27
Plainfield Classic=
Championship=
Indpls Roncalli 60, New Palestine 53
First Round=
Indpls Roncalli 66, Greensburg 60
New Palestine 52, Plainfield 46
Third Place=
Plainfield 56, Greensburg 54
Rock Creek Tournament=
Championship=
Rock Creek Academy 48, Christian Academy 38
First Round=
Christian Academy 53, Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 32
Rock Creek Academy 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40
Third Place=
Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28
Union City Invitational=
Championship=
Blackford 68, Blue River 58
Fifth Place=
Union Co. 42, Adams Central 28
Semifinal=
Blackford 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 46
Blue River 57, Union City 36
Seventh Place=
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29
Third Place=
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 41, Union City 24
Vincennes Rivet Tournament=
Championship=
Evansville Memorial 51, Lanesville 46, OT
Consolation=
Corydon 63, Vincennes Rivet 45
Lafayette Catholic 57, Vincennes 31
Semifinal=
Evansville Memorial 63, Evansville Mater Dei 37
Lanesville 46, Tecumseh 31
Warsaw Tournament=
Championship=
S. Bend Washington 70, Warsaw 49
Fifth Place=
Winchester 52, Kokomo 44
Third Place=
Columbia City 64, Chesterton 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
