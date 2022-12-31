ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 58, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 35

Bellmont 54, S. Adams 30

Bowman Academy 81, Boone Grove 46

Clarksville 68, Trinity Lutheran 38

Evansville Reitz 44, Henderson Co., Ky. 39

Franklin Co. 68, Oldenburg 48

Frankton 58, Eastern (Greentown) 53, OT

Hammond Noll 70, Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 59

Jasper 60, Evansville Central 43

Lawrence North 78, Marion 64

Liberty Christian 68, Shenandoah 25

Loogootee 46, Shoals 33

Madison Shawe 63, Cannelton 36

Muncie Central 33, Jay Co. 31

Plainfield 59, Southport 44

S. Dearborn 45, Cascade 37

Seymour 50, Martinsville 43

Taylor 70, Indpls Riverside 45

Wapahani 61, Blue River 40

Washington 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42

Hall of Fame Tournament=

Championship=

Indpls Ben Davis 60, NorthWood 42

First Round=

Indpls Ben Davis 65, Penn 53

NorthWood 58, N. Daviess 53

Third Place=

Penn 61, N. Daviess 46

Highland Tournament=

Championship=

Benton Central 35, Griffith 29

Fifth Place=

Morgan Twp. 50, Kankakee Valley 48

Seventh Place=

Whiting 60, Calumet 51

Third Place=

Hammond Morton 68, Highland 59

Huntington North Tournament=

Championship=

Mishawaka 68, Merrillville 49

Fifth Place=

Indpls Tech 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 50

Third Place=

New Haven 44, Huntington North 38

Kokomo Tournament=

Championship=

Brownsburg 73, Kokomo 51

Consolation=

Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40

S. Bend Riley 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 56

Fifth Place=

Guerin Catholic 54, S. Bend Riley 36

Semifinal=

Brownsburg 53, Warren Central 38

Center Grove 51, Kokomo 49

Seventh Place=

Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 55, OT

Third Place=

Center Grove 47, Warren Central 37

LaPorte Tournament=

Championship=

Lake Central 65, LaPorte 58

Fifth Place=

Tippecanoe Valley 59, Hanover Central 52

Seventh Place=

Kouts 47, Lowell 43

Third Place=

S. Bend Adams 59, Logansport 54

Northeast Dubois Tournament=

Championship=

Dubois 45, W. Washington 44

First Round=

Dubois 64, Lanesville 59

W. Washington 50, Tecumseh 43

Third Place=

Tecumseh 58, Lanesville 46

Perry-Spencer Tournament=

Championship=

Heritage Hills 63, Corydon 59

Fifth Place=

S. Spencer 56, Crawford Co. 43

Seventh Place=

Vincennes 60, Tell City 41

Third Place=

Boonville 52, Perry Central 43

Trine University Classic=

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, W. Noble 58

Ft. Wayne North 58, Fairfield 40

Ft. Wayne Wayne 64, Fairfield 50

Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Michigan City Marquette 53

Michigan City 62, Ft. Wayne North 58

Michigan City 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 45

Michigan City Marquette 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53

Wawasee Tournament=

Championship=

Woodlan 55, Wawasee 43

First Round=

Wawasee 50, S. Bend Trinity 16

Woodlan 58, Rochester 33

Third Place=

Rochester 54, S. Bend Trinity 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy