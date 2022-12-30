ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Quiz your 2022 San Francisco news knowledge

By Carmela, Craig Lee/The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9Zn2_0jzBCznD00
San Franciscans are going to remember 2022 for a long time to come. Here are seven stories that sum up why.  Craig Lee/The Examiner

It was a hectic year for San Francisco on the hyperlocal level and beyond. Test how well you kept up with The City's biggest stories with The Examiner's 2022 news quiz.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

At last, a people’s history of SFO

SFO doesn’t fall within the geographical limits of The City. Located in San Mateo County along the shores of the bay, it’s 13 miles outside San Francisco’s southernmost boundary. Fifteen million travelers pass through SFO every year making it the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. You might call it a city. You can eat and drink there, sleep at a hotel, use the library, enjoy the art, stroll along the concourse, make friends, change dollars into Yuan and fly to Shanghai for only $2,238. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

As storm looms, S.F. limits sandbag distribution amid short supply

Reeling from a storm that drenched The City on New Year's Eve, San Franciscans' preparations for potential flooding could come down to the wire. The San Francisco Department of Public Works delayed its distribution of sandbags — which are intended to prevent or reduce water damage in the event of severe rain — initially scheduled for Tuesday morning. Officials began distributing sandbags on Tuesday afternoon, allowing San Franciscans with proof...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good

Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellemming.com

31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)

If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO

SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

As storm looms, S.F. pauses sandbag distribution to replenish supply

Reeling from a storm that drenched The City on New Year's Eve, San Franciscans' preparations for potential flooding could come down to the wire. The San Francisco Department of Public Works paused its distribution of sandbags — which are intended to prevent or reduce water damage in the event of severe rain — scheduled for Tuesday morning. Our sandbag operation is on hold this morning while we replenish our supply....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How a judge's ruling is — and isn't — impacting S.F.'s homeless sweeps

Despite the confusion sparked by a judge’s ruling last month, The City can — and continues to — clear homeless encampments. A U.S. District Court judge declared Dec. 23 that San Francisco’s haphazard approach to clearing encampments likely violates the constitutional rights of the homeless. But Judge Donna Ryu’s preliminary injunction didn’t bar The City from clearing alleyways and sidewalks. Instead, she only insisted that San Francisco follow its own...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Fun and Inexpensive Bay Area Winter Activities

When January hits, we are often tired and broke. We can help! Sometimes, a refreshing getaway doesn’t have to be far away or expensive. The Bay Area in winter is beautiful; the hills are green, the tourists are scarce, and you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck than during other times of the year. Here are a few ideas for welcoming the New Year.
The Associated Press

American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport

Today American Express (NYSE:AXP) reopened the newly expanded Centurion Lounge at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). At 16,000 square feet the lounge is now nearly double in size and features more seating, an additional bar with specialty wine flights curated by sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director Anthony Giglio, and a new menu from San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club Executive Chef Ravi Kapur. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221231005003/en/ American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (Photo: Business Wire) “We’re excited to head into the new year with the opening of our Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport,” stated Pablo Rivero, Vice President & General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. “With exceptional food, wine and art inspired by Northern California, this well-appointed lounge is designed to leave Card Members feeling refreshed and ready for their travels.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Stonestown Galleria | Shopping mall in San Francisco, California

The Stonestown Galleria shopping center is located on 20th Avenue. It opened in 1952, making it one of the oldest shopping malls in San Francisco. Here you will find more than 100 stores including options for fashion, shoes, electronics and more. For example, you can renew your wardrobe in the fast fashion stores H&M, Zara, Forever 21 and the Japanese Uniqlo. You can also go shopping at Victoria's Secret lingerie store or other major fashion brands such as Cotton: On and Express.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
986
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy