Most people pop champagne to ring in the new year. However, LeBron James is not most people. James’ wife, Savanah, recorded the future hall of famer playing Madden in his living room and asked, “this is how you are making me ring in the New Year?” He turned around and said, “Listen, I’ve been in Atlanta all weekend, had a birthday celebration, I won a basketball game…celebrated my birthday with you and my mom, [watched] Ohio’s State’s crushing loss…so I got to get it done.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO