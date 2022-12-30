ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins Township, PA

PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Repairs underway on water main break in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Repairs are underway on a broken water main in Scranton along Poplar Street, not far from Monroe Avenue. The break was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Pennsylvania American Water officials say no customers are affected by the break. Crews are currently replacing a section of pipe...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Downtown Wilkes-Barre rings in new year as slow but sure recovery continues

It's hard to believe, but we've reached Jan. 1, 2023. As you read this, Downtown Wilkes-Barre just completed an active weekend of concerts, movies, New Year's Eve dining, and celebrations, including the return of the Genetti's New Year's Eve party. With the new year comes a new opportunity to build upon all that's been accomplished over the previous 12 months.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
East Coast Traveler

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
JIM THORPE, PA
YAHOO!

Downtown Scranton property sold for nearly $1.8 million

Dec. 30—A downtown Scranton property housing nine retail tenants and second-floor apartment units was sold Thursday for $1,787,250, said Pat Rogan, a Realtor with the Olyphant-based Hub Real Estate Group who represented the buyer and seller during the transaction. Dunmore-based DDRC Realty Company sold the property at 334-352 Adams...
SCRANTON, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania

- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Towanda residence burns in New Year’s Day fire

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a structure fire in a residential neighborhood in Towanda on Sunday. Calls of the fire initially came in sometime after 10:30 a.m. at 520 Fourth St. The building is a large residential building with multiple doors and windows, many of which had to […]
TOWANDA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Revelers celebrate new tradition in Plains

PLAINS TWP. — Residents and community leaders ushered in the new year with a unique celebration which they hope will become a tradition. The first annual “brick drop” found nearly 100 people counting down to midnight at the township fire house on Second Street. The celebration also included a non-alcoholic toast, refreshments, music and live streaming of the New York City countdown on a giant widescreen television.
PLAINS, PA
YourErie

National Fuel projects lower gas supply costs for Pennsylvanians

(WJET/WFXP) — The National Fuel Gas Distributing Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted its annual Purchased Gas Cost filing, which includes a projection for customer costs. The projections span from Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, and if approved, could decrease monthly costs from $104.91 to $81.15, or 22.65%. According to a release, National Fuel […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Fork Over Love sets food distribution and delivery dates

Fork Over Love has announced two drive-thru meal distributions — including one for "National Spaghetti Day" — along with Door Dash meal deliveries. Upcoming meal distributions. • Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 5 p.m. To Celebrate National Spaghetti...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

