Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023
Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
Repairs underway on water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Repairs are underway on a broken water main in Scranton along Poplar Street, not far from Monroe Avenue. The break was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Pennsylvania American Water officials say no customers are affected by the break. Crews are currently replacing a section of pipe...
Fire rips through three-story apartment building on New Hancock Street
WILKES-BARRE — Firefighters battled a blaze Monday morning on New Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre, where several residents were displaced
Downtown Wilkes-Barre rings in new year as slow but sure recovery continues
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It’s hard to believe, but we’ve reached Jan. 1, 2023. As you read this, Downtown Wilkes-Barre just completed an active weekend of concerts, movies, New Year’s Eve dining, and celebrations, including the return of the Genetti’s New Year’s Eve party. With the new year comes a new opportunity to build upon all that’s been accomplished over the previous 12 months.
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
Yahoo Sports
McMullen's Market, a New Philadelphia landmark, closes after 75 years in business
Jan. 1—NEW PHILADELPHIA — When William "Bill" McMullen was on the Saint Clair High School football team in the 1970s, he would come home from practice and go right to work in his father's grocery store. Though he may not have realized it at the time, young McMullen...
YAHOO!
Downtown Scranton property sold for nearly $1.8 million
Dec. 30—A downtown Scranton property housing nine retail tenants and second-floor apartment units was sold Thursday for $1,787,250, said Pat Rogan, a Realtor with the Olyphant-based Hub Real Estate Group who represented the buyer and seller during the transaction. Dunmore-based DDRC Realty Company sold the property at 334-352 Adams...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania
- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
A census of every farmer in the country is underway. Lehigh Valley farmers urged to check in.
Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture tabulates a census of every farmer in the country. The census helps inform federal food and agriculture policies and programs, and guide investments that will grow and sustain the industry, according to a news release. Local farmers are urged to complete the...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania
If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
Towanda residence burns in New Year’s Day fire
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a structure fire in a residential neighborhood in Towanda on Sunday. Calls of the fire initially came in sometime after 10:30 a.m. at 520 Fourth St. The building is a large residential building with multiple doors and windows, many of which had to […]
abc27.com
PA Farm Show milkshakes: Where to find the new and original flavors this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Milkshakes at the PA Farm Show are a staple of the annual event that features Pennsylvania’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry. The 2023 PA Farm Show will feature a new fourth milkshake from the PA Dairymen’s Association with the orange cream milkshake. Orange cream...
Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
Revelers celebrate new tradition in Plains
PLAINS TWP. — Residents and community leaders ushered in the new year with a unique celebration which they hope will become a tradition. The first annual “brick drop” found nearly 100 people counting down to midnight at the township fire house on Second Street. The celebration also included a non-alcoholic toast, refreshments, music and live streaming of the New York City countdown on a giant widescreen television.
National Fuel projects lower gas supply costs for Pennsylvanians
(WJET/WFXP) — The National Fuel Gas Distributing Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted its annual Purchased Gas Cost filing, which includes a projection for customer costs. The projections span from Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, and if approved, could decrease monthly costs from $104.91 to $81.15, or 22.65%. According to a release, National Fuel […]
Polar plunging into the new year in Schuylkill County
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. — Folks in Schuylkill County wanted to ring in the new year by washing out 2022. People gathered at Pine Creek near Valley View for the area's 13th annual Polar Bear Plunge. "It is sort of a rite of passage to move in the new year,...
Fork Over Love sets food distribution and delivery dates
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Fork Over Love has announced two drive-thru meal distributions — including one for “National Spaghetti Day” — along with Door Dash meal deliveries. Upcoming meal distributions. • Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 5 p.m. To Celebrate National Spaghetti...
Lancaster Farming
Growing Mushrooms at Ten Mile Mushrooms Is the Marriage of Art and Science
MIFFLINVILLE, Pa. — Some small businesses start with a robust master plan while others begin with a simple Google or YouTube search. The latter is the case with Ten Mile Mushrooms, the brainchild of 30-year-old self-proclaimed fungi lover Kyle Beaver. The business is named for Ten Mile Run, a...
Cat found under hood of car in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Chuck Petrovich has worked on cars for decades. Last week, he came to work at his shop, Cougar Auto in Peckville, to fix a customer's car. He wasn't prepared for what was under that hood. "I took it for a test drive for about a...
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle Inn
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pennsylvania – What do blenders, boxing, and music have in common? They are all just a part of the fascinating history of the small town of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania and the historic Castle Inn.
