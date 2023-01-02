ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

By Marissa Perlman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, there are changes for when you get behind the wheel of a car – whether you're a teen or an adult.

The first law, H.B. 3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees, or fines after a car is stolen or carjacked.

"If you are carjacked, and somebody uses your car and gets toll fines or speeding fines or red-light fines, or your car ends up in storage, you're not going to have to pay those bills – because you were not driving the car. Somebody stole it from you," said CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller. "Frankly, it's a pretty good idea.  It's a pretty good law."

Miller says to get reimbursed, drivers must show proof of a police report about the carjacking. Towing and storage fees will also be paid back up to $1,000.

Meanwhile, drivers need to be extra-careful driving near schools. Another bill, S.B. 3793, will require community service for anyone going faster than 20 miles per hour in a school zone.

The same penalty will be imposed if you are caught zipping past a school bus anywhere with the stop sign out.

"I would hope that they would be somehow held accountable for doing and driving so recklessly not once - but it's constantly all the time," said Victor Alvia, chief executive officer of Windy City Driving School.

Alvia said he is waiting to see how the state will enforce the new laws.

Another new law helps drivers with disabilities. It says they can now get verified for a parking placard from a licensed physical therapist without a doctor.

"There are people who are driving who have the 100% problem," Alvia said. "They can drive the car, but they need to get a handicap card."

And finally, there are changes for teen drivers. For drivers younger than 18, Illinois training is now in line with national training standards with H.B. 04716.

Students who take driver's education through public school will have to pass the national program – which requires more classroom and behind-the-wheel hours to get a license.

"It's going to be a lot more intense," Alvia said. "I think that's exactly what teenagers need now."

That driver's education program is only for students who take a class through public school. If you sign up through a private driving school, different standards to get a license apply.

Laws regarding other subjects that are taking effect Sunday include:

  • The Jelani Day Law, which requires that coroners notify the FBI within 72 hours if they cannot identify human remains.
  • A law allowing women to take 10 days of unpaid leave after suffering a miscarriage, stillbirth or other diagnoses impacting pregnancy.
  • A law making it less dangerous to take an abuser to court, because abuse victims will be able to file for orders of protection online.
  • A law under which people preparing food will no longer be able to wear latex gloves, which is intended to protect people with allergies.

Glenn Williams
5d ago

The illegal immigrants that you’re handing drivers licenses to and registering to vote should be required to the same standards. Illinois politicians are hypocrites to say the least !

rose bloom
5d ago

stop voting for democrats because this is what you get. if you voted for democrats here in Illinois. you can't complain 😌

Steven Jameson
4d ago

That’s great now they’re gonna let anyone have a handicapped parking placard

