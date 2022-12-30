Read full article on original website
Churchland Bridge closure begins January 5; HRT schedule for Monday
The City of Portsmouth Department of Engineering has announced the closure schedule for the Churchland Bridge. Other changes were also made in the city to accommodate the New Years holiday.
whro.org
Industrial warehouse projects are stoking tensions — and legal challenges — in communities around Hampton Roads
A Hampton neighborhood fought for months against a project to turn a former school site into warehouses. Residents in Chesapeake show up in force at council meetings to protest an industrial “mega-site” backed by city leaders. Suffolk citizens are suing their city government over a project to build...
Reminder: Tolls to cross the Elizabeth River just went up
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The new year brings with it higher tolls for those who cross the Elizabeth River to Portsmouth from either Norfolk or Chesapeake. To use the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels, for E-ZPass riders in passenger vehicles, the tolls will go up 27 cents during peak hours and 16 cents anytime else.
WAVY News 10
Water main break near ODU campus resolved
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A water main break in the area of West 43rd Street and Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk could cause disruption to water service in areas around the Old Dominion University campus. Roads will also close in the area to make repairs. The city has informed ODU...
WAVY News 10
Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first babies of 2023 were welcomed into the world at three different Hampton Roads hospitals. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. The next baby born at a Sentara hospital came...
WAVY News 10
One shot on B Avenue in Norfolk
Community members voiced concern over alleged Gloucester …. Community members tell 10 On Your Side that 15-year-old suspect Corbin Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IfDnnV. ‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members …. As Portsmouth Police continue to investigate the six homicides in...
WAVY News 10
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Community members voiced concern over alleged Gloucester …. Community members tell 10 On Your Side that 15-year-old suspect Corbin Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IfDnnV. ‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members …. As Portsmouth...
peninsulachronicle.com
Several Local Health Care Systems Now Hiring
Several local health care systems are currently searching for new employees to join their teams, both on the Peninsula and the Southside. On the Peninsula, Sentara has open positions both at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center as well as Sentara Careplex in Hampton. Roles also need to be filled at hospitals in Virginia Beach.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
City of Portsmouth’s New Year’s Holiday Schedule
The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Monday, January 2nd, in observance of the New Year’s Day Holiday. The schedules for Libraries, Museums and Tourism, and Parks & Recreation are provided in the Holiday news release: https://www.portsmouthva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1249. No Monday Trash Collections, Rescheduled For Wednesday, January...
Thousands expected to be at Norfolk Scope Arena for New Year's Eve block party
New Year's Eve, a night full of fun festivities and celebrations is just hours away and one of the largest arenas in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Scope, will be having a night filled with R&B music.
peninsulachronicle.com
Restaurant Weeks Set For Newport News, Williamsburg
Two Peninsula locales are gearing up for their annual Restaurant Week celebrations. Restaurant Weeks events are typically held in the slower winter months to lure diners out to establishments with special deals and offers. Newport News will celebrate the tenth year of its Restaurant Week January 15-19. Participating restaurants will...
Virginia Beach rings in 2023 with 'Last Night on the Town'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds gathered to ring in the new year at “Last Night on the Town” in Virginia Beach. 13News Now is a proud sponsor, and our very own Sarah Hammond hosted. Attendees said they are excited to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to...
1 dead following auto-pedestrian accident in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court. Police say the pedestrian involved in the crash has died.
Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' major developments stand as 2023 begins
From the HRBT expansion to the Virginia Beach Dome Site project and Military Circle, the region's major developments hope to make major strides in the new year.
13newsnow.com
Berkley, Norfolk residents frustrated to start 2023 with another round of gun violence
Someone shot 52-year-old Tony Williams just steps from a church on Walker Avenue on New Year's Day. Residents say this happens all the time.
WAVY News 10
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wind Power in Newport News Yard District
On a recent Wednesday, scratch that, “WINDSday,” a crowd gathered near the corner of West Avenue and 23rd Street in Newport News at the newly established Yard District for a dedication ceremony involving a kinetic sculpture titled Fluidity, which was unveiled by the city last year. The contemporary...
Where to go in Hampton Roads to celebrate on New Year's Eve
It's time for a new year and there are plenty of ways you can celebrate throughout Hampton Roads region!
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
WAVY News 10
$100K winner in Va. Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Though no one from Hampton Roads won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, there was a $100,000 winner from Chesapeake. The $1 million winners come from:. Midlothian – Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way. Danville -Mills Grill &...
