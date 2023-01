Charlotte health care providers take an integrative and functional approach, combining conventional treatments with nutrition, exercise and self-care of mind, body and spirit. After Dr. Andrew Weil established an academic and training center for integrative medicine in 1994 at the University of Arizona, practitioners across the country launched a movement defined by a whole-person approach to wellness.. By combining conventional medicine with alternative therapies, integrative medicine, along with a related practice known as functional medicine, considers the whole person — body, mind, spirit and community — in achieving optimal health and gives patients greater agency in their health journeys.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO