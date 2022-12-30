Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Colby Corino Is Officially A Free Agent
As initially reported last month, Colby Corino’s NWA contract has expired, and he is now a free agent. The son of ECW and ROH veteran Steve Corino confirmed the news via his Twitter account earlier today. You can check out his tweet below:. Corino is expected to sign with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Montez Ford To Release New Album In March
WWE’s Montez Ford’s second project has been revealed as he announced on his Instagram account that he would be releasing a new album in March. On February 14, 2022, Ford put out his first mixtape titled ‘LMTYO’. The name of the new album is ‘SYAD’.
ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out
On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Discusses Kenny Omega Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
For the first time since 2018, Kenny Omega will finally return to NJPW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of defending his title against Omega, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay spoke with Sean...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On New WWE WrestleMania 39 Advertising
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery after his WWE Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. WWE has once again hinted that Rhodes will return soon with the popular star now featured on the WrestleMania 39 advertising. As seen...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Alexa Bliss DQ’d After Bloodying Bianca Belair During RAW Title Match
Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on this week’s inaugural Monday Night RAW of 2023. However, The Goddess was disqualified for snapping and assaulting the referee and Belair. In the final moments of the match, Bliss battled Belair on the outside of the ring...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Wants To Help AEW Talents With Promo & Mic Work
Jake “The Snake” Roberts has wrestled across the globe throughout his lengthy career and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the professional wrestling business. On the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts wished for AEW to utilize his services to help talent improve their mic work. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Rocky Romero On Potential Sasha Banks Surprise Appearance At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW’s upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event takes place on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. A second show will be held on January 21st at the Yokohama Arena. On “The Sessions” with Renee Paquette podcast, NJPW alumnus Rocky Romero discussed the upcoming event while sporting a Sasha Banks t-shirt. Romero said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes’ Return Reportedly Won’t Be A Surprise
As noted on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE began to hype up the pending return of Cody Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past several months with a pectoral injury. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that the creative direction for Rhodes’ return ahead of WrestleMania 39 is not expected to be any sort of surprise.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Reaction To Dax Harwood Wanting CM Punk Back in AEW
The debut episode of the “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast featuring the topic of CM Punk has received negative feedback from inside the AEW locker room. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the debut podcast episode has received unfavorable reactions backstage in AEW. Harwood, a close friend of Punk, had expressed his desire of welcoming the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion back into the promotion following the infamous backstage brawl at All Out and wished for both Punk and The Elite to bury the hatchet.
ewrestlingnews.com
Keith Lee Files Trademark For New ‘X’ Logo
On December 28, AEW wrestler Keith Lee filed to trademark a new logo that is stylized in the shape of an X. As of this writing, there is no word on what this will be used for. Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Responds To Rumors That He May Be Looking To Retire In The Near Future
AEW’s Tony Schiavone has clarified his recent comments that led some to believe that he may have been looking to retire from his on-screen role within the company in the near future. Last month, Schiavone said the following on his ‘What Happened When’ podcast:. “I’m actually, to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash ‘Awards’ CM Punk His “Boo Boo Face Of The Year”
CM Punk may never hold championship gold as a professional wrestler again, but he did recently ‘win’ an award from Kevin Nash. Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out 2022 due to his post-show comments and the backstage fight. During the latest episode of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Konnan Doesn’t Believe FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
During the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, AAA booker Konnan commented on the status of FTR in AEW and whether he believes they are being held back by Tony Khan’s booking. He said,. “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Kingston On His Match With Jun Akiyama, Future Dream Opponents, More
AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston recently took the time to speak with Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, Kingston touched on how he felt after his ‘dream match’ with Jun Akiyama on the AEW Full Gear pre-show, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and more. You can check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Would CJ Perry (Lana) Shut Down Her ‘Brand Army’ Account If She Returned To WWE?
Since departing WWE back in June of 2021, CJ “Lana” Perry has been making a killing with her “Brand Army” fan subscription website. Speaking on the The Bailey Show, Perry revealed that she would “absolutely” shut down her CJPerry.com website if she was offered the chance to return to WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jon Moxley To Speak On AEW Dynamite, Matches Announced For NJPW Strong
Jon Moxley will address the AEW Galaxy on the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. AEW made the official announcement on Monday night, writing:. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!”
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay: Kenny Omega Is Right To Say I Was “Shoehorned” Into Top NJPW Role
IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has admitted that Kenny Omega does have a point with a recent comment about him being ‘shoehorned’ into a top spot. Speaking in an interview with New Japan recently, Omega claimed that the British wrestler was shoehorned into the main event following the departure of names including himself and the Young Bucks.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Sends Out Several Thank You Messages Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17, former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has tweeted out several thank you messages to those that helped her along her journey in WWE. Tweeting out a total of 7 thank you messages, Banks thanked both William Regal and Triple H, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, the WWE Universe, and the Sasha Banks character.
ewrestlingnews.com
Austin Theory’s Recent WWE Live Absence Not Due To Injury
Questions remain as to why WWE United States Champion Austin Theory missed a recent live event. Theory had been scheduled to defend his title against Seth Rollins in a steel cage match at the December 30th live event in Toronto, Canada, but he didn’t appear on the show. Instead,...
Comments / 0