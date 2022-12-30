ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Colby Corino Is Officially A Free Agent

As initially reported last month, Colby Corino’s NWA contract has expired, and he is now a free agent. The son of ECW and ROH veteran Steve Corino confirmed the news via his Twitter account earlier today. You can check out his tweet below:. Corino is expected to sign with...
ewrestlingnews.com

Montez Ford To Release New Album In March

WWE’s Montez Ford’s second project has been revealed as he announced on his Instagram account that he would be releasing a new album in March. On February 14, 2022, Ford put out his first mixtape titled ‘LMTYO’. The name of the new album is ‘SYAD’.
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out

On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
ewrestlingnews.com

Will Ospreay Discusses Kenny Omega Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17

For the first time since 2018, Kenny Omega will finally return to NJPW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of defending his title against Omega, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay spoke with Sean...
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Featured On New WWE WrestleMania 39 Advertising

Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery after his WWE Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. WWE has once again hinted that Rhodes will return soon with the popular star now featured on the WrestleMania 39 advertising. As seen...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jake Roberts Wants To Help AEW Talents With Promo & Mic Work

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has wrestled across the globe throughout his lengthy career and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the professional wrestling business. On the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts wished for AEW to utilize his services to help talent improve their mic work. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Rocky Romero On Potential Sasha Banks Surprise Appearance At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

NJPW’s upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event takes place on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. A second show will be held on January 21st at the Yokohama Arena. On “The Sessions” with Renee Paquette podcast, NJPW alumnus Rocky Romero discussed the upcoming event while sporting a Sasha Banks t-shirt. Romero said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes’ Return Reportedly Won’t Be A Surprise

As noted on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE began to hype up the pending return of Cody Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past several months with a pectoral injury. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that the creative direction for Rhodes’ return ahead of WrestleMania 39 is not expected to be any sort of surprise.
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Reaction To Dax Harwood Wanting CM Punk Back in AEW

The debut episode of the “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast featuring the topic of CM Punk has received negative feedback from inside the AEW locker room. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the debut podcast episode has received unfavorable reactions backstage in AEW. Harwood, a close friend of Punk, had expressed his desire of welcoming the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion back into the promotion following the infamous backstage brawl at All Out and wished for both Punk and The Elite to bury the hatchet.
ewrestlingnews.com

Keith Lee Files Trademark For New ‘X’ Logo

On December 28, AEW wrestler Keith Lee filed to trademark a new logo that is stylized in the shape of an X. As of this writing, there is no word on what this will be used for. Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Nash ‘Awards’ CM Punk His “Boo Boo Face Of The Year”

CM Punk may never hold championship gold as a professional wrestler again, but he did recently ‘win’ an award from Kevin Nash. Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out 2022 due to his post-show comments and the backstage fight. During the latest episode of...
ewrestlingnews.com

Konnan Doesn’t Believe FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW

During the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, AAA booker Konnan commented on the status of FTR in AEW and whether he believes they are being held back by Tony Khan’s booking. He said,. “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick...
ewrestlingnews.com

Eddie Kingston On His Match With Jun Akiyama, Future Dream Opponents, More

AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston recently took the time to speak with Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, Kingston touched on how he felt after his ‘dream match’ with Jun Akiyama on the AEW Full Gear pre-show, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and more. You can check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Would CJ Perry (Lana) Shut Down Her ‘Brand Army’ Account If She Returned To WWE?

Since departing WWE back in June of 2021, CJ “Lana” Perry has been making a killing with her “Brand Army” fan subscription website. Speaking on the The Bailey Show, Perry revealed that she would “absolutely” shut down her CJPerry.com website if she was offered the chance to return to WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com

Jon Moxley To Speak On AEW Dynamite, Matches Announced For NJPW Strong

Jon Moxley will address the AEW Galaxy on the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. AEW made the official announcement on Monday night, writing:. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!”
ewrestlingnews.com

Will Ospreay: Kenny Omega Is Right To Say I Was “Shoehorned” Into Top NJPW Role

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has admitted that Kenny Omega does have a point with a recent comment about him being ‘shoehorned’ into a top spot. Speaking in an interview with New Japan recently, Omega claimed that the British wrestler was shoehorned into the main event following the departure of names including himself and the Young Bucks.
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Sends Out Several Thank You Messages Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17

Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17, former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has tweeted out several thank you messages to those that helped her along her journey in WWE. Tweeting out a total of 7 thank you messages, Banks thanked both William Regal and Triple H, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, the WWE Universe, and the Sasha Banks character.
ewrestlingnews.com

Austin Theory’s Recent WWE Live Absence Not Due To Injury

Questions remain as to why WWE United States Champion Austin Theory missed a recent live event. Theory had been scheduled to defend his title against Seth Rollins in a steel cage match at the December 30th live event in Toronto, Canada, but he didn’t appear on the show. Instead,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy