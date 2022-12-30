Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Alexa Bliss DQ’d After Bloodying Bianca Belair During RAW Title Match
Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on this week’s inaugural Monday Night RAW of 2023. However, The Goddess was disqualified for snapping and assaulting the referee and Belair. In the final moments of the match, Bliss battled Belair on the outside of the ring...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Wants To Help AEW Talents With Promo & Mic Work
Jake “The Snake” Roberts has wrestled across the globe throughout his lengthy career and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the professional wrestling business. On the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts wished for AEW to utilize his services to help talent improve their mic work. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals His First Impressions Of TNA Wrestling
Grateful recently sent us an excerpt from Eric Bischoff’s new book that features his comments on his first impression of TNA Wrestling. In the time since WCW was sold to WWE, the unfortunately-named TNA Wrestling (as in Total Non-Stop Action) was founded in 2002, operating exclusively as a pay-per-view operation in its infancy. In 2004, the company struck a deal with Fox Sports Net, and in 2005, it secured a Saturday night time slot with Spike TV (now known as the Paramount Network). Despite the presence of numerous former WCW (and WWE) stars on its roster, and the fact that many of the production staff in TNA had worked for me in WCW, the notion that somehow TNA was a ‘spiritual successor’ to WCW struck me, quite frankly, as ridiculous.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Believes Jim Cornette Is Allowed His Opinions On Wrestling
During the latest edition of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast, FTR’s Dax Harwood commented on Jim Cornette being allowed to have his opinion on pro wrestling despite not agreeing with everything he says on his podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Responds To Rumors That He May Be Looking To Retire In The Near Future
AEW’s Tony Schiavone has clarified his recent comments that led some to believe that he may have been looking to retire from his on-screen role within the company in the near future. Last month, Schiavone said the following on his ‘What Happened When’ podcast:. “I’m actually, to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Donates $10,000 To Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has opened his heart and his wallet to Damar Hamlin after the football star’s cardiac arrest. Hamlin, 24, fell to the ground after colliding with an opponent during the first quarter of a Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After being tended to for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wrestling Veteran Mike Pappas Passes Away At The Age Of 83
The wrestling world is in mourning after the death of Greek wrestling veteran Manoli ‘Mike Pappas’ Savvenas. The sad news was announced on Twitter by Jason Braiser, who had directed a documentary on Pappas, and the veteran wrestler lost his battle to colorectal cancer. Pappas trained as a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s Episodes Of ‘Being The Elite’ & AEW Dark: Elevation, More
You can check out this week’s edition of ‘Being the Elite’ below. This episode is titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project. * Hikaru...
ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out
On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
ewrestlingnews.com
Montez Ford To Release New Album In March
WWE’s Montez Ford’s second project has been revealed as he announced on his Instagram account that he would be releasing a new album in March. On February 14, 2022, Ford put out his first mixtape titled ‘LMTYO’. The name of the new album is ‘SYAD’.
ewrestlingnews.com
Colby Corino Is Officially A Free Agent
As initially reported last month, Colby Corino’s NWA contract has expired, and he is now a free agent. The son of ECW and ROH veteran Steve Corino confirmed the news via his Twitter account earlier today. You can check out his tweet below:. Corino is expected to sign with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Rowan On Baron Corbin’s Dedication To Improve, Necessary Attitude For Recruited Athletes
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rowan discussed Baron Corbin and his dedication to improve, his own journey on the indie scene, and much more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Alex Hammerstone Discusses Being The Face Of MLW
Alex Hammerstone was recently interviewed by Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Hammerstone talked about being the MLW World Champion, and wanting to take the title to new heights. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being MLW World Champion:. “It’s definitely a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sting On His Joker Gimmick: ‘That’s Really An Extension Of Me’
Sting recently sat down with Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer to discuss a wide variety of topics. During the interview, the AEW wrestler looked back on the Joker gimmick that he portrayed in TNA Wrestling in 2011. “That’s really an extension of me. Most people don’t see that unless you...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jay White Claims Kazuchika Okada ‘Drove Away’ JONAH From NJPW, Reveals 2023 Goals
Reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White will defend his title against Kazuchika Okada at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4th. Last month, JONAH aka Bronson Reed, made his WWE return on the December 19th episode of RAW, by helping The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Konnan Doesn’t Believe FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
During the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, AAA booker Konnan commented on the status of FTR in AEW and whether he believes they are being held back by Tony Khan’s booking. He said,. “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick...
ewrestlingnews.com
Would CJ Perry (Lana) Shut Down Her ‘Brand Army’ Account If She Returned To WWE?
Since departing WWE back in June of 2021, CJ “Lana” Perry has been making a killing with her “Brand Army” fan subscription website. Speaking on the The Bailey Show, Perry revealed that she would “absolutely” shut down her CJPerry.com website if she was offered the chance to return to WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Discusses Kenny Omega Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
For the first time since 2018, Kenny Omega will finally return to NJPW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of defending his title against Omega, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay spoke with Sean...
ewrestlingnews.com
Josh Alexander Set To Break Historic Record In Impact Wrestling, More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander is about to break a huge milestone within the company, as he looks set to become the longest-reigning champion in the history of the title’s lineage. Alexander, who currently sits at 254 days as champion, started his reign at Rebellion back in April...
ewrestlingnews.com
MVP & Omos Have The Undisputed Championship In Sight
MVP and his client, Omos, recently made an appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, where they discussed a wide range of topics. MVP seems to have ambitious plans for Omos. He also discussed possibly taking on more clients. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. MVP on his...
Comments / 0