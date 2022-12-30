ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Jake Roberts Wants To Help AEW Talents With Promo & Mic Work

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has wrestled across the globe throughout his lengthy career and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the professional wrestling business. On the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts wished for AEW to utilize his services to help talent improve their mic work. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Reveals His First Impressions Of TNA Wrestling

Grateful recently sent us an excerpt from Eric Bischoff’s new book that features his comments on his first impression of TNA Wrestling. In the time since WCW was sold to WWE, the unfortunately-named TNA Wrestling (as in Total Non-Stop Action) was founded in 2002, operating exclusively as a pay-per-view operation in its infancy. In 2004, the company struck a deal with Fox Sports Net, and in 2005, it secured a Saturday night time slot with Spike TV (now known as the Paramount Network). Despite the presence of numerous former WCW (and WWE) stars on its roster, and the fact that many of the production staff in TNA had worked for me in WCW, the notion that somehow TNA was a ‘spiritual successor’ to WCW struck me, quite frankly, as ridiculous.
ewrestlingnews.com

Dax Harwood Believes Jim Cornette Is Allowed His Opinions On Wrestling

During the latest edition of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast, FTR’s Dax Harwood commented on Jim Cornette being allowed to have his opinion on pro wrestling despite not agreeing with everything he says on his podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com

Wrestling Veteran Mike Pappas Passes Away At The Age Of 83

The wrestling world is in mourning after the death of Greek wrestling veteran Manoli ‘Mike Pappas’ Savvenas. The sad news was announced on Twitter by Jason Braiser, who had directed a documentary on Pappas, and the veteran wrestler lost his battle to colorectal cancer. Pappas trained as a...
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out

On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
ewrestlingnews.com

Montez Ford To Release New Album In March

WWE’s Montez Ford’s second project has been revealed as he announced on his Instagram account that he would be releasing a new album in March. On February 14, 2022, Ford put out his first mixtape titled ‘LMTYO’. The name of the new album is ‘SYAD’.
ewrestlingnews.com

Colby Corino Is Officially A Free Agent

As initially reported last month, Colby Corino’s NWA contract has expired, and he is now a free agent. The son of ECW and ROH veteran Steve Corino confirmed the news via his Twitter account earlier today. You can check out his tweet below:. Corino is expected to sign with...
ewrestlingnews.com

Alex Hammerstone Discusses Being The Face Of MLW

Alex Hammerstone was recently interviewed by Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Hammerstone talked about being the MLW World Champion, and wanting to take the title to new heights. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being MLW World Champion:. “It’s definitely a...
ewrestlingnews.com

Sting On His Joker Gimmick: ‘That’s Really An Extension Of Me’

Sting recently sat down with Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer to discuss a wide variety of topics. During the interview, the AEW wrestler looked back on the Joker gimmick that he portrayed in TNA Wrestling in 2011. “That’s really an extension of me. Most people don’t see that unless you...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jay White Claims Kazuchika Okada ‘Drove Away’ JONAH From NJPW, Reveals 2023 Goals

Reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White will defend his title against Kazuchika Okada at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4th. Last month, JONAH aka Bronson Reed, made his WWE return on the December 19th episode of RAW, by helping The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com

Konnan Doesn’t Believe FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW

During the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, AAA booker Konnan commented on the status of FTR in AEW and whether he believes they are being held back by Tony Khan’s booking. He said,. “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick...
ewrestlingnews.com

Would CJ Perry (Lana) Shut Down Her ‘Brand Army’ Account If She Returned To WWE?

Since departing WWE back in June of 2021, CJ “Lana” Perry has been making a killing with her “Brand Army” fan subscription website. Speaking on the The Bailey Show, Perry revealed that she would “absolutely” shut down her CJPerry.com website if she was offered the chance to return to WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com

Will Ospreay Discusses Kenny Omega Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17

For the first time since 2018, Kenny Omega will finally return to NJPW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of defending his title against Omega, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay spoke with Sean...
ewrestlingnews.com

Josh Alexander Set To Break Historic Record In Impact Wrestling, More

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander is about to break a huge milestone within the company, as he looks set to become the longest-reigning champion in the history of the title’s lineage. Alexander, who currently sits at 254 days as champion, started his reign at Rebellion back in April...
ewrestlingnews.com

MVP & Omos Have The Undisputed Championship In Sight

MVP and his client, Omos, recently made an appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, where they discussed a wide range of topics. MVP seems to have ambitious plans for Omos. He also discussed possibly taking on more clients. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. MVP on his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy