Jerseyville, IL

feastmagazine.com

Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners

When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
edglentoday.com

Candice “Candy” Chapman

Candice “Candy” Chapman (Young) joined the love of her life, Leonard, in Heaven, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1:52 a.m. while surrounded by her loved ones, in Shipman, Illinois. She was born April 18, 1953, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Earnest and Margorie (Ryan) Young. Candy...
SHIPMAN, IL
edglentoday.com

Anderson Hospital Showcases Its First Baby Of 2023

MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital in Maryville is pleased to introduce its first baby of 2023. Anderson released the information on Monday and said: "Join us in welcoming Zyaire Jordan T. to the world." "Zyaire was born today at 11:38 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Welcome,...
MARYVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022

The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Community Hospital Of Staunton Honored For Quality Care In Ceremony

STAUNTON – The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) recently recognized Community Hospital of Staunton for its ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care, during a ceremony held November 10th at the I-Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, IL. As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare...
STAUNTON, IL
FOX 2

Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wmay.com

Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois

We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE Fall Commencement Class of 2022 Graduates

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2022 Fall Commencement exercises for 1,413 eligible graduates during a series of ceremonies held Dec. 16-17, 2022. SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, conferred bestowed degrees upon students from the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Business, Engineering,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

