James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
edglentoday.com
IMerge Community Center Has Big Grand Opening Night With Strong Attendance
ALTON - The New iMerge Community Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for youth, is off and running in strong fashion after a large turnout on Friday night at 200 W. Third St. in Alton. IMerge is the name for the new operators of the old Riverbender Community Center. “I was very...
feastmagazine.com
Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners
When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
edglentoday.com
GoFundMe Established To Assist With Final Expenses Of Miguelito Villegas De Santiago
Billy Marquez, the uncle of 18-year-old Miguelito Villegas De Santiago, who died in a fatal shooting on Jan. 1, 2023, in Collinsville, has organized a GoFundMe for the final expenses of his nephew. Article continues after sponsor message. "Miguelito passed away within a few hours after the shooting and his...
Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt
For this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX’s Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out an unheradled Illinois small town – Millstadt – and its German-influenced brewery, Millpond.
edglentoday.com
Can Faith Fix Anything | Seth Conerly | Metro Community Church
Thank you for being a part of the Metro Community Church online community. We exist to make Jesus known in communities across the globe and are based in Edwardsville, IL as well as Vandalia, IL. We hope that we can be a resource for you!
edglentoday.com
Candice “Candy” Chapman
Candice “Candy” Chapman (Young) joined the love of her life, Leonard, in Heaven, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1:52 a.m. while surrounded by her loved ones, in Shipman, Illinois. She was born April 18, 1953, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Earnest and Margorie (Ryan) Young. Candy...
edglentoday.com
Anderson Hospital Showcases Its First Baby Of 2023
MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital in Maryville is pleased to introduce its first baby of 2023. Anderson released the information on Monday and said: "Join us in welcoming Zyaire Jordan T. to the world." "Zyaire was born today at 11:38 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Welcome,...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
KMOV
Seek 23 Summit brings thousands of Catholics to St. Louis to evangelize, as All Things New looms over local parishes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of Catholics from across the country poured into downtown St. Louis, Monday, for the first day of the SEEK 23 Summit. This is a national conference to teach college students, and other people of faith attending, how to spread the word of God. The...
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
edglentoday.com
Community Hospital Of Staunton Honored For Quality Care In Ceremony
STAUNTON – The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) recently recognized Community Hospital of Staunton for its ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care, during a ceremony held November 10th at the I-Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, IL. As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare...
Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
KMOV
North County 5th grade artist sells drawings at local gas station to make his Christmas wish come true
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -11-year-old, Jubri Wilson, is using his love of art to make money to provide for himself and family. “I wanted to by some hot chocolate the first time,” says 5th grade artist, Jubri Wilson. The 5th grader goes to the local library to illustrate drawings...
Way Out Club Treasures to Be Sold in Massive Estate Sale
The famed St. Louis music venue closed its doors last summer
edglentoday.com
SIUE Fall Commencement Class of 2022 Graduates
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2022 Fall Commencement exercises for 1,413 eligible graduates during a series of ceremonies held Dec. 16-17, 2022. SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, conferred bestowed degrees upon students from the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Business, Engineering,...
