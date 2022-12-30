ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Katie Hobbs is sworn in while hiding from reporters

Arizona got a new set of leaders on Monday, only you wouldn’t know it unless you’re a fan of Facebook. The state’s transition to Democratic rule (in the top three offices, at least) was peaceful. It just wasn’t public. No reporters were allowed inside to witness...
ARIZONA STATE
New state laws effective in 2023

As the old year ends and a new year begins, North Carolina residents will have a few new laws to take note of in 2023. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced in November that the gas tax rate for 2023 will increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon. The inspection tax will remain at .0025 cents per gallon.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Police call deaths of elderly Mount Dora couple 'suspicious in nature'

MOUNT DORA — An elderly married couple were killed Saturday in their home at the Waterman Village retirement community, police said in a Sunday afternoon press conference. “…with a heavy heart I am announcing the untimely death of a couple of our residents,” said Mike Gibson, interim police chief.
MOUNT DORA, FL
My son doesn’t deserve a natural life sentence in prison | Opinion

This was the 25th Christmas of my son’s natural life sentence, a sentence he received in 1998 at 21 years old for a non-fatal, no physical /contact crime. My son’s crime was robbery with a firearm, which is considered a violent crime, as it should be. Certainly, his crimes warranted a prison sentence but not a natural life sentence.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
One dead after 'officer-involved shooting' in Bath Twp.

BATH TOWNSHIP - One person is dead after an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred Monday in Bath Township, according to the Michigan State Police. The state police are investigating the incident, which "occurred approx. 2 pm today in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park located at 16400 Upton Rd," according to a message posted to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m. "One subject deceased. The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time."
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Big Island police looking for man who may have been hit by truck

Jan. 1—Hawaii island police are looking for a pedestrian who may have been hit by a truck Friday evening in Hawaiian Beaches. At around 9:30 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street, in Hawaiian Beaches, for a reported disturbance, the Hawaii Police Department reported today.
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI

