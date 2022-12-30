Read full article on original website
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘Book Buddies’ help spread literacy to Evergreen Park first-graders
The tradition of Evergreen Park Community High School seniors teaming up with first graders at Evergreen Park elementary schools to promote literacy continued this month when a pair of Mustangs visited Southwest, Northwest, Southeast and Northeast elementary schools in Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124. EPCHS Service Club students Jonatthan...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park Police Foundation license plate holders for sale
The Palos Park Police Foundation is dedicated to preventing crime, saving lives and making our community a better and safer place to live and work, by assisting the Police Department with resources not available from the village. The Foundation is the major source of private support for the PPPD. The...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Teen Center announces 120-plus new free programs
The Bridge Teen Center is starting 2023 off right with a new semester of free holistically-designed programs for teens. All afterschool programs are free to teens in seventh- to 12th-grade and can be found in their Winter/Spring Program Magazine at www.thebridgeteencenter.org. Some exciting programs include Woodworking: Plant Stands, Yoga &...
fox32chicago.com
First babies of 2023 born at Chicago-area hospitals
CHICAGO - Advocate Health Care welcomed the first babies of 2023. About 30 minutes after midnight, Aalora Vyas was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces to Lopa and Aashish Vyas at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the hospital. She was 18 inches long, the hospital said. She will soon live in Lemont with her mom, dad and big brother.
Oak Lawn high school principal walking for 24 hours nonstop to raise money for students
"Don't think about that last step you have to take. Just think about the next step you have to take," said Dr. Mike Jacobson.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Children’s Museum 40th Anniversary Gala
Celebrating that “Play Never Gets Old” particularly at the Chicago Children’s Museum which just observed its 40th anniversary, a recent glorious Gala raised $1.36 million to support programs at its Navy Pier museum location and at schools and communities across the city. Jennifer Farrington , President and...
eehealth.org
Edward-Elmhurst Health welcomes Ralph Hermes, MD
Ralph Hermes, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician, has joined Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group. Dr. Hermes is accepting new patients at 8 Salt Creek Lane, St. 301 in Hinsdale. To schedule an appointment, visit EEHealth.org/find-a-doctor or call (331) 221-2550. Dr. Hermes earned his medical degree from American University of Antigua College...
rockrivercurrent.com
Large funeral procession to escort North Park firefighter past station to funeral home
MACHESNEY PARK — A funeral procession on Tuesday will escort firefighter Brian Rehnberg past the Alpine Road station where he served before he’s taken to his final resting place. Rehnberg, who served with the North Park Fire Protection District since November 2008, died shortly after his Christmas Day...
vfpress.news
Popular Broadview Pizzeria To Close Jan. 7 After Nearly 50 Years In Business, Owners Say
Como’s Pizza in Broadview announced that it would close Jan. 7 after nearly 50 years in business. | Michael Romain. Monday, January 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Community members are mourning the imminent closure of a popular pizza restaurant in Broadview. Como’s Pizza, 1903 W. Roosevelt...
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park prepares for the winter season
With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep Village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.
Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans
A new year often brings hope of rejuvenation, and the new owners of Plaza del Lago plan to deliver in 2023. WS Development, which purchased the shopping center in 2022, submitted its preliminary plans to “restore” the historic development to the Village of Wilmette in late November. The village’s Appearance Review commissioners took a first […] The post Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans appeared first on The Record.
wgnradio.com
The Great American Dog Show comes to Schaumburg
David Frei, best known as the face of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for 26 years, joins Steve Dale to talk about what participants can expect in the upcoming Great American Dog Show coming to Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center on January 6-8. They also discuss the incredible power of therapy dogs. Tickets for the shows can be purchased at the Great American Dog Show website.
Chicago church robbed of Christmas Day donations collected to help homeless people
Chicago police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that a church had collected for its community outreach efforts at their Christmas services.
evanstonroundtable.com
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
oakpark.com
Wild Fork, Oak Park’s New Palace of Protein
Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on December 24th, I felt like Robin Williams in Moscow on the Hudson. Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanently
The TikTok famous store with the 'Vitamin Vault' is closing for good. Ceiling detail at WalgreensPhoto byDaniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com. (CHICAGO) It was only a rumor until the company confirmed the iconic Walgreens in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood that sits in a former old bank building will be permanently closed next month.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Rocco
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is looking to ring in the new year with a new family. Rocco is a stocky 4-year-old 89lb Mastiff/Terrier mix. Adorably unaware of his size, Rocco always wants to be by your side. Or, even better, in your lap. Loving and loyal, this pup enjoys cuddling on the couch, playing fetch, and greeting you at the door with unbridled enthusiasm. Rocco might be your new best bud if you live in a pet-free, single-family home with a fenced yard.Rocco's adoption fees are waived today as part of PAWS Chicago's "New Year New Friend" adoption event! Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome. PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center is open today from noon to 5 p.m.Looking to make a year-end charitable gift? All gifts made to PAWS Chicago today will be matched thanks to a generous donor! Make your donation at pawschicago.org.
Unique new discount store coming to Illinois
If you're a fan of discount stores, finding great deals, and treasure hunting, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount retail store will be opening soon in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
At 19, Howard University student owns child gun-protection company
A sophomore at Howard University where she is majoring in TV and film, Kayla Austin is an award-winning activist, author, entrepreneur and inventor who first thought of owning a company named, ‘My Guns Been Moved,’ at the age of 12, and now at 19 has made a dream a reality, saving the lives of children who stumble across unsecured guns.
