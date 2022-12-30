ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘Book Buddies’ help spread literacy to Evergreen Park first-graders

The tradition of Evergreen Park Community High School seniors teaming up with first graders at Evergreen Park elementary schools to promote literacy continued this month when a pair of Mustangs visited Southwest, Northwest, Southeast and Northeast elementary schools in Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124. EPCHS Service Club students Jonatthan...
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos Park Police Foundation license plate holders for sale

The Palos Park Police Foundation is dedicated to preventing crime, saving lives and making our community a better and safer place to live and work, by assisting the Police Department with resources not available from the village. The Foundation is the major source of private support for the PPPD. The...
PALOS PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Teen Center announces 120-plus new free programs

The Bridge Teen Center is starting 2023 off right with a new semester of free holistically-designed programs for teens. All afterschool programs are free to teens in seventh- to 12th-grade and can be found in their Winter/Spring Program Magazine at www.thebridgeteencenter.org. Some exciting programs include Woodworking: Plant Stands, Yoga &...
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

First babies of 2023 born at Chicago-area hospitals

CHICAGO - Advocate Health Care welcomed the first babies of 2023. About 30 minutes after midnight, Aalora Vyas was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces to Lopa and Aashish Vyas at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the hospital. She was 18 inches long, the hospital said. She will soon live in Lemont with her mom, dad and big brother.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Children’s Museum 40th Anniversary Gala

Celebrating that “Play Never Gets Old” particularly at the Chicago Children’s Museum which just observed its 40th anniversary, a recent glorious Gala raised $1.36 million to support programs at its Navy Pier museum location and at schools and communities across the city. Jennifer Farrington , President and...
CHICAGO, IL
eehealth.org

Edward-Elmhurst Health welcomes Ralph Hermes, MD

Ralph Hermes, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician, has joined Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group. Dr. Hermes is accepting new patients at 8 Salt Creek Lane, St. 301 in Hinsdale. To schedule an appointment, visit EEHealth.org/find-a-doctor or call (331) 221-2550. Dr. Hermes earned his medical degree from American University of Antigua College...
HINSDALE, IL
1440 WROK

Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant

Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park prepares for the winter season

With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep Village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.
ORLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans

A new year often brings hope of rejuvenation, and the new owners of Plaza del Lago plan to deliver in 2023. WS Development, which purchased the shopping center in 2022, submitted its preliminary plans to “restore” the historic development to the Village of Wilmette in late November. The village’s Appearance Review commissioners took a first […] The post Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
wgnradio.com

The Great American Dog Show comes to Schaumburg

David Frei, best known as the face of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for 26 years, joins Steve Dale to talk about what participants can expect in the upcoming Great American Dog Show coming to Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center on January 6-8. They also discuss the incredible power of therapy dogs. Tickets for the shows can be purchased at the Great American Dog Show website.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
oakpark.com

Wild Fork, Oak Park’s New Palace of Protein

Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on December 24th, I felt like Robin Williams in Moscow on the Hudson. Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Rocco

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is looking to ring in the new year with a new family. Rocco is a stocky 4-year-old 89lb Mastiff/Terrier mix. Adorably unaware of his size, Rocco always wants to be by your side. Or, even better, in your lap. Loving and loyal, this pup enjoys cuddling on the couch, playing fetch, and greeting you at the door with unbridled enthusiasm. Rocco might be your new best bud if you live in a pet-free, single-family home with a fenced yard.Rocco's adoption fees are waived today as part of PAWS Chicago's "New Year New Friend" adoption event! Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome. PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center is open today from noon to 5 p.m.Looking to make a year-end charitable gift?  All gifts made to PAWS Chicago today will be matched thanks to a generous donor!  Make your donation at pawschicago.org.  
CHICAGO, IL

