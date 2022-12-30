ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Moraine Valley president Sylvia Jenkins to retire

Dr. Sylvia M. Jenkins, president of Moraine Valley Community College, announced her retirement at the college’s Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 20. Her retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. “The Board of Trustees appreciates the positive working relationship we have enjoyed with Dr. Jenkins. Her dedication to...
PALOS HILLS, IL
wgnradio.com

Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve

When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Teen Center announces 120-plus new free programs

The Bridge Teen Center is starting 2023 off right with a new semester of free holistically-designed programs for teens. All afterschool programs are free to teens in seventh- to 12th-grade and can be found in their Winter/Spring Program Magazine at www.thebridgeteencenter.org. Some exciting programs include Woodworking: Plant Stands, Yoga &...
ORLAND PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘Book Buddies’ help spread literacy to Evergreen Park first-graders

The tradition of Evergreen Park Community High School seniors teaming up with first graders at Evergreen Park elementary schools to promote literacy continued this month when a pair of Mustangs visited Southwest, Northwest, Southeast and Northeast elementary schools in Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124. EPCHS Service Club students Jonatthan...
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
tourcounsel.com

The Promenade Bolingbrook | Shopping mall in Illinois

The Promenade Bolingbrook is a nice outdoor mall 25 minutes from downtown Chicago. It is one of the most pleasant malls in Chicago to walk and shop. It is well worth visiting for its entertainment, shopping and fun options. There is a Macy's store and other shopping options such as American Eagle, Barnes & Noble bookstore, Hollister and Ulta makeup store. One of its most famous and visited stores in Bass Pro Shops. This is a pretty fun store where they sell items for sports and outdoor activities.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet

Westbound I-80 is closed between Chicago Street and Center Street. It’s closed due to a semi accident that was reported at 3:45 a.m. Traffic getting by on the shoulder.
JOLIET, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park prepares for the winter season

With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep Village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.
ORLAND PARK, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while standing outside of his vehicle early Sunday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was standing outside of his car around 12:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the groin...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
ORLAND PARK, IL

