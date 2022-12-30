Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Related
A College in Illinois makes list of “Successful & Happy” Alumni
If your goal when you leave college is to be happy, and successful then apparently there is one school in Illinois that can definitely help you achieve that. Which school from the Land of Lincoln made the list of Top 25 Colleges with the Happiest, Most Successful Alumni?. The University...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Moraine Valley president Sylvia Jenkins to retire
Dr. Sylvia M. Jenkins, president of Moraine Valley Community College, announced her retirement at the college’s Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 20. Her retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. “The Board of Trustees appreciates the positive working relationship we have enjoyed with Dr. Jenkins. Her dedication to...
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Teen Center announces 120-plus new free programs
The Bridge Teen Center is starting 2023 off right with a new semester of free holistically-designed programs for teens. All afterschool programs are free to teens in seventh- to 12th-grade and can be found in their Winter/Spring Program Magazine at www.thebridgeteencenter.org. Some exciting programs include Woodworking: Plant Stands, Yoga &...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘Book Buddies’ help spread literacy to Evergreen Park first-graders
The tradition of Evergreen Park Community High School seniors teaming up with first graders at Evergreen Park elementary schools to promote literacy continued this month when a pair of Mustangs visited Southwest, Northwest, Southeast and Northeast elementary schools in Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124. EPCHS Service Club students Jonatthan...
tourcounsel.com
The Promenade Bolingbrook | Shopping mall in Illinois
The Promenade Bolingbrook is a nice outdoor mall 25 minutes from downtown Chicago. It is one of the most pleasant malls in Chicago to walk and shop. It is well worth visiting for its entertainment, shopping and fun options. There is a Macy's store and other shopping options such as American Eagle, Barnes & Noble bookstore, Hollister and Ulta makeup store. One of its most famous and visited stores in Bass Pro Shops. This is a pretty fun store where they sell items for sports and outdoor activities.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
wjol.com
Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
Westbound I-80 is closed between Chicago Street and Center Street. It’s closed due to a semi accident that was reported at 3:45 a.m. Traffic getting by on the shoulder.
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park prepares for the winter season
With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep Village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.
chicagostarmedia.com
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
The best restaurant in Illinois, according to Guy Fieri
One Chicago burger was apparently so good, Guy Fieri ranked it among the best he's ever tasted – and it's safe to say Fieri has eaten quite a few burgers in his life
Unique new discount store coming to Illinois
If you're a fan of discount stores, finding great deals, and treasure hunting, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount retail store will be opening soon in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while standing outside of his vehicle early Sunday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was standing outside of his car around 12:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the groin...
Man charged with felonies after pursuit in Gary
After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 25th and Colfax St. and struck another vehicle that was crossing the intersection.
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
Comments / 0