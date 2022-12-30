Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly person at The Landings
The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The Landings Saturday night. SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly …. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, FDA using blockchain tech, Savannah's dark history
LISTEN: On the Monday Jan. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, the FDA is utilizing blockchain technology, and Savannah's dark history. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This is the first episode of the new year. Happy New Year to you. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Will an online maternal health care program help mothers across the state? One Atlanta OB-GYN practice is looking to find out. The FDA is using blockchain technology to track your food from farm to table. And we'll revisit a story we really enjoyed: the story of how Savannah's scariest stories aren't about ghosts. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
elegantislandliving.net
Experience the Exceptional in Darien - Oaks on the River
Real estate entrepreneur Art Lucas’ roots in McIntosh County and on the Georgia coast run deep. He went to school in Darien until he was in sixth grade, which required a roughly two-hour bus ride from Harris Neck, allowing him to absorb the charm of the coastal community and encase it firmly in his memory. Those memories never left him. So, when he returned to the Golden Isles in 2009 after “retiring” from a 40-year executive recruiting career in Atlanta, Lucas brought with him a desire to do something special for the community that shaped his love for Coastal Georgia. First, he dove into the real estate world on St. Simons Island for several years. Then, when the time was right, Lucas jumped at the opportunity to rethink the waterfront in Darien, Georgia’s second-oldest town.
Lodging
Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District Opens
ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels continued its expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District—the brand’s new downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia. The new six-story, 101-room Cambria hotel positions guests in the city’s National Historic Landmark District and provides travelers...
WJCL
Wesley Kennedy III to finish college football career at University of West Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former Benedictine Military School and Georgia Southern football football standout Wesley Kennedy III will finish his college career at the University of West Georgia. Kennedy played at Benedictine for Coach Danny Britt, helping lead his team to a state title as a senior while being named...
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
WMAZ
Coastal Georgia's EF-4 tornado officially the U.S.'s strongest in 2022
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Bryan County, Georgia's EF-4 tornado from April 5 will go down as the strongest tornado in the United States for 2022. The National Weather Service office in Charleston, SC estimated wind speeds of 185 mph with the coastal Georgia tornado. The tornado's path ran for 14.5...
Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
WJCL
Missing in Statesboro: Police searching for teen not seen since Christmas Eve
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Statesboro are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. According to Statesboro Police, Julie Gillikan left the Willingway addition treatment center on December 24. Authorities believe she is still in the area. If you have any...
wtoc.com
Fewer DUI arrests in Chatham Co. than during recent New Year’s celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is encouraging people to continue safe driving practices as many are traveling back home Monday. GSP had their lowest amount of DUI arrests during this weekend’s New Year’s celebrations than the past two years. They are expecting Monday to be busy...
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wtoc.com
SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man has been arrested after pointing a gun at his neighbors and Pooler Police, then barricading himself inside his home early New Year’s Day, according to Georgia State Patrol. Pooler Police requested the help of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team for the...
wtoc.com
Water main break causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main break is causing traffic issues on DeRenne Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department. Police say the left turn lane from Bull Street to DeRenne Avenue is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne Avenue.
Georgia Southern University building ethical skills in military leaders
Georgia Southern University’s Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies recently partnered with key leaders of the U.S. Army‘s 188th Infantry Brigade from Fort Stewart for a Leadership and Professional Development session in Jenkins Hall Theater at the Armstrong Campus. Prof. Leisa Schwab, a part-time member of the department...
wtoc.com
Hundreds rush into ocean for Tybee Island’s Polar Plunge
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While some look for warm getaways to start the New Year, hundreds on Tybee Island welcomed 2023 in a much colder way. Hundreds rushed into the ocean braving chilly water temperatures for Tybee’s Polar Plunge. It’s a tradition not held in full-scale since before...
eatitandlikeit.com
Clean Eats Savannah 2023
New year, new you, right? That’s how it is supposed to go, anyway. The calendar flips to the new year and everyone starts their diets. You start watching what you eat hoping to lose those stubborn 25 pounds only to end up right back where you were by St Patrick’s Day. If that is you, you should know that you are not alone. A local gym owner once told me that by far the majority of new customers that walk through the door this week looking for a reset bail on their plans by March 1st.
December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
connectsavannah.com
Property Matters: New southside marina/restaurant, next life for Oglethorpe Speedway, Bull St. Taco expanding, City Market rebranding
Semi-trucks and forklifts are set to replace monster trucks and stock cars at the former Oglethorpe Speedway Park in Pooler. And those planning to base a new liberal arts college in Savannah are shrugging off a minor setback after purchasing a historic downtown mansion earlier this year. Another option for waterfront dining appears to be on the way, while a popular taco spot is looking to expand. Read the latest development news in this week's Property Matters.
