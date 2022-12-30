ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla To Remove Steering Wheel Nag For Some Full Self-Driving Beta Users

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, some Full Self-Driving Beta users are getting relief from a somewhat annoying feature this month. That feature is referred to as the steering wheel nag and soon, some FSD Beta users will have the option to turn it off. The change could spark hotter debate about autonomous driving features.
New Electric 2024 Toyota C-HR Spotted Testing For The First Time

When Toyota revealed the next-generation C-HR Prologue concept, it would not say whether the small SUV was going all electric. Now, our spy photographers say they have captured photos of the production vehicle testing with an all-electric powertrain ahead of its official unveiling. Spotted on the road in Europe, this...

