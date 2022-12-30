Read full article on original website
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
TCU vs. Georgia: Sonny Dykes identifies Horned Frogs' keys to College Football Playoff National Championship
TCU coach Sonny Dykes knows the challenge that comes with playing Georgia. The Bulldogs have been one of the most dominant teams in college football over the past couple years, and earned a shot at winning a second-consecutive national championship with a College Football Playoff Semifinal win against Ohio State.
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said in Tuesday CFP national title teleconference
After a long, grueling season, the Georgia Bulldogs stand one win away from consecutive national titles. No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 SEC) returns to the field on Monday night when it takes on No. 3 TCU (13-1, 9-0 B12) in the 2023 CFP national championship game. The Bulldogs reached the game thanks to a thrilling 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while the Horned Frogs made the title game after topping No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.
Michigan State signee Bai Jobe checks in from All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - Michigan State signee Bai Jobe, the first-ever native of Senegal who will play in the All-American Bowl by way of Norman (Okla.) Community Christian, was excited to arrive in the Alamo City on Monday and begin preparing for Saturday’s game. “It’s just like a dream coming...
Michigan freshman linebacker enters the Transfer Portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Monday afternoon. “My parents and I sat down recently to discuss my future endeavors as a student athlete. After much prayer and discussion, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal,” he wrote. “Special thanks to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Minter, and his defensive staff for their time and support. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding administration and training staff.
VIDEO: Five-Star Dante Moore Breaks Silence on Flip from Oregon to UCLA
The No. 3-ranked prospect overall in the high school class of 2023, quarterback Dante Moore from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King finally breaks his silence and breaks down why he flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
