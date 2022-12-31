ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Batesole retiring after 20 years as Fresno State head baseball coach

Mike Batesole will be retiring as the head coach of the Fresno State baseball team after two decades.

Ryan Overland, the team's pitching coach, will be the interim head coach for the 2023 season. A national search is underway for Batesole's successor.

Batesole was just the third head coach of the FS baseball team since 1948, following Pete Beiden and Bob Bennett.

After 20 seasons leading the Bulldogs, he leaves with a record of 634-497 (.559) the second most wins in program history.

His teams made the NCAA Regionals 7 times, highlighted by a National Championship won in 2008 when the team went from "Underdogs to Wonderdogs" winning the College World Series over Georgia. It was the school's first Division I national championship for any men's sport.

He was named in 2008 National Coach of the Year by American Baseball Coaches Association, National College Baseball Writers Association and FieldTurf.

This past season his team finished 27-28 tying for 4th place in the Mountain West with a conference record of 15-15.

Batesole has held the job since May 28, 2002 when he replaced Bob Bennett. "You hear the cliché it's his dream job and a lot of guys five years later go on to their next dream job," he told Action News that day. "This is it for me."

He's coached 89 players who have been selected in the MLB Draft, 70 First-Team All-Conference selections, 39 All-Americans and 9 freshman All-Americans including the American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge .

Batesole reflected on his time at Fresno State in a statement announcing his retirement, writing:

"After 30 years of service in the California State System. Mission Accomplished. The leadership of our program remains rock solid. President Jimenez-Sandoval gets it. Terry Tumey is the best AD west of Texas.

I am so proud to have worked under two men who are super smart and care so much about their people. The backbone of our program - the support from our Administration, Alumni, local community, and our Dugout Club is passionate about Bulldog Baseball.

Our players are the best in the Mountain West - best pitching, best up the middle and best new-comers. Along with our signed recruits, we are primed to win the next three Championships. Gonna miss the clubhouse.

The timing is right.

Great leadership, great support, great players, and smart timing. We are poised for success.

Thank You, Red Wave! Go 'Dogs!"

