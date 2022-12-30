Read full article on original website
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
dayton247now.com
After winners paid out, state will receive 10% of earnings from sports betting companies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) ---- You can now place your wager at Geez Pub & Grill and many other places in the Miami Valley. “We have noticed a lot of people maintaining interest with it coming in,” said Manager Tony Giallombardo. Giallombardo believes it’s only the beginning. “Definitely bring...
dayton247now.com
New Year's baby born at Kettering Health main campus
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The first baby of the New Year in the Dayton region is being welcomed by their parents. A baby girl was born at Kettering Health main campus at 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a hospital spokesperson. The hospital spokesperson says Anaya Meet Soni weighed seven pounds,...
dayton247now.com
Kettering Health launches American Heart Association mobile CPR training kiosk
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new mobile hands-only CPR training kiosk will be made available to the public in Dayton. Through a partnership with the American Heart Association and Kettering Health, The kiosk provides hands-only CPR training in five minutes or less. The kiosk features a touchscreen video program with...
dayton247now.com
2 new airlines coming to CVG in 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are two new airlines taking flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. Breeze Airways is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to expand. When the deal was announced in October, CVG had no direct connection to the Bay Area.
dayton247now.com
Sports betting kicks off at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sports betting is a lot easier in Ohio, as it is now legal across the state with the start of the New Year. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway kicked it off by having a ribbon cutting with the Dayton area chamber of commerce earlier today. There...
dayton247now.com
Man dead after being pulled from Great Miami River in Piqua
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A kayak that overturned on the Great Miami River left one man dead Sunday evening. Two fisherman found the kayak partially submerged, and duck hunting decoys around it near the Piqua Power Plant at about 5:11 p.m., according to Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove. Grove...
dayton247now.com
Head on crash in Jefferson Township leaves three people dead
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two children were among three killed in a head-on collision that occurred in Jefferson Township Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to the 5900 block of State Route 4 (Germantown Pike) in Jefferson Township at about 7:02 p.m., on a reported injury crash. Deputies found...
dayton247now.com
Two people arrested after fatal shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are in custody following an early morning shooting Sunday in which one man died and a woman was injured, according to Springfield Police Division officials. Officers responded to the 100 block of South Race Street at about 7:32 a.m., after receiving a report of...
dayton247now.com
Heavy rain and gusty winds start tonight
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Monday is quite warm with highs near 60 and overcast. A few showers are possible in the evening. Overnight we can expect some moderate to heavy rainfall and even a few rumbles of thunder. Winds increase tonight and can become gusty. Tuesday will be wet and...
dayton247now.com
"Lift your booty, love your body" How to keep your fitness resolutions this new year
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Setting fitness-related goals is simple, such as losing weight, improving strength, or enhancing health. However, to achieve those goals, you need a game plan. Find an workout routine that works for you and your body is one tip given by fitness instructors for staying in shape all year long.
