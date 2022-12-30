CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are two new airlines taking flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. Breeze Airways is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to expand. When the deal was announced in October, CVG had no direct connection to the Bay Area.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO