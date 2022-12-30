ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

dayton247now.com

New Year's baby born at Kettering Health main campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The first baby of the New Year in the Dayton region is being welcomed by their parents. A baby girl was born at Kettering Health main campus at 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a hospital spokesperson. The hospital spokesperson says Anaya Meet Soni weighed seven pounds,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Kettering Health launches American Heart Association mobile CPR training kiosk

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new mobile hands-only CPR training kiosk will be made available to the public in Dayton. Through a partnership with the American Heart Association and Kettering Health, The kiosk provides hands-only CPR training in five minutes or less. The kiosk features a touchscreen video program with...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

2 new airlines coming to CVG in 2023

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are two new airlines taking flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. Breeze Airways is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to expand. When the deal was announced in October, CVG had no direct connection to the Bay Area.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Sports betting kicks off at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sports betting is a lot easier in Ohio, as it is now legal across the state with the start of the New Year. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway kicked it off by having a ribbon cutting with the Dayton area chamber of commerce earlier today. There...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Man dead after being pulled from Great Miami River in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A kayak that overturned on the Great Miami River left one man dead Sunday evening. Two fisherman found the kayak partially submerged, and duck hunting decoys around it near the Piqua Power Plant at about 5:11 p.m., according to Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove. Grove...
PIQUA, OH
dayton247now.com

Head on crash in Jefferson Township leaves three people dead

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two children were among three killed in a head-on collision that occurred in Jefferson Township Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to the 5900 block of State Route 4 (Germantown Pike) in Jefferson Township at about 7:02 p.m., on a reported injury crash. Deputies found...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Two people arrested after fatal shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are in custody following an early morning shooting Sunday in which one man died and a woman was injured, according to Springfield Police Division officials. Officers responded to the 100 block of South Race Street at about 7:32 a.m., after receiving a report of...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Heavy rain and gusty winds start tonight

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Monday is quite warm with highs near 60 and overcast. A few showers are possible in the evening. Overnight we can expect some moderate to heavy rainfall and even a few rumbles of thunder. Winds increase tonight and can become gusty. Tuesday will be wet and...
DAYTON, OH

