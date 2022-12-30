ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return

Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About His NFL Coaching Future

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will officially induct Bruce Arians into their Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. Arians coached the Buccaneers from 2019-2021. He went 31-18 during that span and won a Super Bowl in 2020. During a recent interview, Arians reflected on his career. Although he'd love to...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury

Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Miami football offers two 2024 4-star OT Friday

The Miami football program offered four-star 2024 offensive tackles Jonathan Daniels and Kevin Heywood scholarships as they both tweeted on Friday. Daniels is the 233rd-ranked prospect and 10th OT in the 2023 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Heywood is the 279th overall and 19th OT per 247 Sports.
CORAL GABLES, FL
ClutchPoints

How Michael Jordan impacted Mike Evans’ huge game for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Chris Godwin was one proud secret Santa after Mike Evans had a Michael Jordan-like performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 17 win against the Carolina Panthers. Why you ask? Well, Godwin apparently gifted Evans a throwback Jordan North Carolina basketball jersey. Evans then wore that jersey before and after Sunday’s showdown with the Panthers, in which the 29-year-old wideout recorded 207 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 receptions.
TAMPA, FL

