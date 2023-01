Lakeview Academy's Taliah Gaither scored 21 points with 13 rebounds as it beat Flowery Branch 61-43 in the fifth-place game at Lanierland on Friday at Chestatee High.

Dynesty Putman had 10 points with six assists for the Lady Lions, while Jia Thapar chipped in 13 points.

Kivana Bogne, Annie Nivens and Sidney Corbin each had eight points for Lakeview Academy.