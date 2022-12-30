Read full article on original website
Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay reveals how LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show
Yellowstone star Lilli Kay has revealed how the LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show. The actress, who plays Clara Brewer in the fifth season of the neo-Western drama, saw her character make out with a stranger in the seventh episode, leading several viewers to note how there were "lesbians on the ranch".
The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne spinoff reveals update with behind-the-scenes pictures
The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira has confirmed the Rick and Michonne spinoff is one step closer to hitting our screens. Currently in pre-production, the upcoming series in the zombie survivalist franchise will follow protagonist Rick Grimes (Love Actually's Andrew Lincoln) and fierce katana-wielding Michonne (Black Panther's Danai Gurira) as the post-apocalyptic couple try to find each other.
Netflix’s 1899 cancelled after one season
There will be no follow-up to 1899, with Netflix cancelling the series after just one season. The show, which was created by Dark showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, followed a group of European emigrants as they travel from Southampton to New York City, with the only season consisting of eight episodes.
EastEnders reveals four huge 2023 storylines in new preview
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed four huge storylines for the New Year, seeing 2023 begin with devastating heartbreak and explosive secrets for the residents of Walford. Lola Pearce and Jay Brown are left coming to terms with the fact that their time together is running out, as Lola comes...
Coronation Street reveals Teddy fate after accident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Teddy's fate following his accident, which happened just as he was about to expose Stephen Reid's murder cover-up. Stephen accidentally killed Leo during a fight at the factory in September and then made it look like Leo had moved to Canada. Leo's dad...
NCIS star Michael Weatherly teases Tony and Ziva reunion
NCIS star Michael Weatherly has teased his return to the show, and by extension, a reunion for fan-favourite couple 'Tiva'. Weatherly played NCIS Special Agent Anthony 'Tony' DiNozzo Jr on NCIS from seasons 1-13, leaving in 2016. When his character left, he was under the impression that his other half...
Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story releases first-look image
Netflix has given us our first look at a young Lady Danbury in upcoming series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Played by Adjoa Andoh in the main series, young Lady Danbury will be portrayed by Arsema Thomas, with the streaming service showing us Thomas dressed in her finest. Set to...
