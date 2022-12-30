Read full article on original website
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End Recidivism
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in Wisconsin
anonymouseagle.com
Top 100 Guard Kayvaun Mulready Includes Marquette In His Final Four
It’s been a minute since we talked about Marquette men’s basketball recruiting around these parts, but we picked up some interesting news right before New Year’s. On December 30th, Class of 2024 guard Kayvaun Mulready announced his final four schools. Marquette is on his list, alongside fellow Big East rivals Providence and Connecticut as well as Maryland.
Germantown's Jesse Thielke comes home after winning U.S. Open
Jesse Thielke joined the Army. But that's not the only change for the Greco-Roman Olympian the last few years.
kenosha.com
Kenosha’s Alan Ameche ran wild for the Badgers in Rose Bowl defeat in 1953
As the longtime Kenosha News sports editor, Marran mentored a team of talented writers over a span of two decades, crafting award-winning coverage and high praise from the local sports community. On this date (Jan. 1) in 1953, Kenosha’s Alan Ameche turned in one of the greatest games in Rose...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Wave beat Utica City at home
MILWAUKEE - Returning just in time for New Year's Eve, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave hit the black turf of UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena once again to face off against Utica City for the first time this season. "[This was the] last game of 2022, and we're excited heading into the...
CBS 58
The ultimate game of chance: Bingo makes big comeback to Potawatomi
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bingo made a successful comeback at Potawatomi Casino this week. The bingo hall reopened on Monday for the first time in two years, with games throughout the week. Bingo director, Frank Fischer, said each session has averaged about 400 players. Friday's matinee was one of the...
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2023 dating trends
MILWAUKEE - Looking for love in 2023? According to a recent survey, singles say they'll be getting more candid and even more intentional about who they'll date and what they want in a relationship in the new year. Local professional matchmaker Camille Kostin from It's Just Lunch Milwaukee is here...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near Holton and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Holton and Keefe on the city's north side Monday morning, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. The victim was treated on the scene, officials say. Officers are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any information...
Tug boat sinks 26 feet into Port of Milwaukee
The towing vessel 'Michigan' sank in the waters of the Port of Milwaukee in the Kinnickinnic River on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants for your bucket list, 2023
I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. But I do like view each new year as an opportunity to look at things in a new way, to make positive changes and to find ways to make a difference. In thinking about the upcoming year, I’m certain of one thing:...
earnthenecklace.com
Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?
Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deer District New Year's Eve celebrations: 'Thank you for 2022'
MILWAUKEE - Around the world, Dec. 31 was filled with celebrations of 2022 while ringing in 2023. In Milwaukee, Punch Bowl Social threw a party it'd been waiting for – celebrating a year in which it reopened its doors. "We will be turning up a little bit for New...
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gino at the Movies: 'The Pale Blue Eye'
MILWAUKEE - A veteran detective investigates a series of murders with the help of a West Point cadet who goes on to become world-famous author Edgar Allen Poe. Gino Salomone talks with Harry Melling about his role in ‘The Pale Blue Eye.’. Watch ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ on Netflix...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fun for the whole family at Stain & Scoop
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Looking for a place to get your creative juices flowing while enjoying a tasty treat? Stain & Scoop is fun for the entire family. Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago where they’re serving up DIY and desserts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2023; 33rd and Villard shooting
A 17-year-old boy was killed in Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023. A 16-year-old was hurt, along with a 22-year-old man. Both of them were arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis
MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
