More than 1,000 inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center due to a threat of flooding on New Year’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the evacuation happened around 2 p.m. after the sheriff’s office initiated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency […]
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff seeks person of interest following ranger station burglary
Investigators with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office are hoping someone might have information that could help determine the identity of a person of interest thought to be connected to a burglary reported at a U.S. Forest Service ranger station in Camino. In a post to social media, sheriff’s...
2news.com
Placer County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Deputy to K-9 Unit
Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy Hoffman completed his six-week handler course with K-9 Sonic, and says he’s excited to be back on the streets to continue protecting the community. The sheriff's office says Deputy Hoffman has been with PCSO since 2017 after he lateraled from the Sacramento Police Department,...
Man arrested after standoff with deputies, caused Amador County shelter-in-place
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 12:39 pm, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around Circle View Drive in the Pioneer, CA area armed with a bow and arrow and hatchet. According to the sheriff’s office, the reporting party called dispatch again and said the suspect was […]
Mountain Democrat
Rain brings travel troubles
Heavy rain is causing flooding across El Dorado County. Caltrans officials closed Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Meyers Saturday morning. Details on the California Highway Patrol’s incident information website indicated the American River was flooding the roadway in the Whitehall area. In south county Caltrans has shut...
KCRA.com
Watch: KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan surveys Sacramento County flooding from LiveCopter 3
KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan joined LiveCopter 3 on Sunday to view flooding in parts of Sacramento County by air. He provided context for the dramatic images of inundated areas in Wilton, Twin Cities, along Highway 99 and at other parts of southern unincorporated Sacramento County. The footage captured...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Continues To Assess Flood Damage
Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County are tallying the damage resulting from Saturday’s atmospheric river storm event. The water started to recede in many areas when the sun came out Sunday, but cleanup continues. The county, along with the City of Angels Camp, will remain in...
Cars caught in flooding on Highway 99 in Sacramento County, reports say
One is dead and dozens needed to be rescued as their cars got stuck on Highway 99 in Sacramento County due to flooding.
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd. According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
KCRA.com
Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
Multiple water rescues made in Amador County
(KTXL) — Amador County has established an evacuation shelter in Sutter Creek after multiple water rescues and public assistance calls have been made across the county during Saturday’s storm, according to the Amador County Fire Protection District. The evacuation shelter is located at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 SR-49. The Jackson Fire Department has assisted […]
Boulders block traffic on U.S. Highway 50 in Sierra
KYBURZ, El Dorado County -- Traffic was stuck in both directions on U.S. Highway 50 in the Sierra Tuesday afternoon because of boulders blocking the roadway.Caltrans said traffic was holding in both directions just east of Kyburz. The boulders were blown up with explosives in order to facilitate the clearing of the road.At 1:30 p.m., Caltrans said the estimated time of reopening was an hour, but as of 2:36 p.m. drivers reported still being stuck and seeing other drivers out of their vehicles.By 3:05 p.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was underway as crews performed clean-up work.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
Calaveras Enterprise
Major flooding limits New Year's Eve travel
Update: The latest update from Calaveras County released Jan. 1 stated, “At 11 a.m. this morning Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp determined it was necessary to maintain the Emergency Operations Center at a Level 2 response due to continued concerns of flooding from upcoming storms,” and that road crews will “continue clean up efforts and prepare for next round of storms.”
Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve weekend impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers due to some areas getting flooded. Impacted counties have offered resources and tips to ensure safety when evacuating your home. Sacramento County According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation center is open […]
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Activates Emergency Flooding Operations
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Angels Camp have activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 due to countywide flooding. OES released this bulletin advising of hard road closures at:. HWY 4 @ Bonanza Mine in Murphys. Hogan Dam Rd....
mymotherlode.com
Sonora To Discuss Fire Station Water Damage And Chicken Ranch Agreement
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will host the first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday evening. Meetings are typically held on Monday, but it will be on Tuesday this week because city offices are closed today following the New Year’s holiday. On the consent agenda, the council...
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
Sacramento County proclaims state of emergency for winter storms
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County proclaimed a winter storm state of emergency, Saturday evening. The emergency was proclaimed because Sacramento County is affected by "a public calamity, flood or natural disasters" when the Board of Supervisors was not in session. The board will ratify the proclamation within a...
Car crashes into home in Carmichael, injuring 2 people
CARMICHAEL - Two people were injured after the car they were in crashed into a home in Carmichael Saturday morning. The incident happened along San Juan Avenue, just south of Winding Way. A CHP spokesperson says the Dodge sedan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant, drove through a fence, crashed into a home, and came to rest in the front yard of the home. The car appears to be totaled. Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene. It's unknown how badly the two people in the vehicle were injured. No one inside the home was injured. The homeowner tells CBS13 he heard a loud boom and saw the aftermath of the crash. "It sounded like a bomb out front...I looked through the window and some guy was pulling a guy out of the passenger-side window. I came out and he was lying there, blood all over his self," said Tony, the homeower. "I came out and looked -- there's a hole in the wall and water's coming in the house."No further details about the crash have been released.
