PD: Man arrested at laundromat with gun in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at people near a local restaurant, police said. Matthew Mario Martinez, 21, was charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Officers responded to a call at the 1400 block of East Business 83 […]
CCSO: Woman arrested on assault, criminal mischief warrants
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken into custody at Gateway International Bridge on outstanding warrants, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Dolly Reyes, 35, was arrested Dec. 29 after U.S. Customs learned of two outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Carlsbad, deputies said. Reyes was wanted by the Carlsbad Police Department on charges […]
Deputies: Man stabbed brother at parents’ home
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother with a switchblade at their parents’ residence. Emilio Chavez Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the CCSO. On Dec. 30, deputies responded to Valley […]
McAllen PD searches for driver suspected of travel trailer theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer. The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said. The suspect’s vehicle appears in the […]
Man steals neighbors’ lawnmowers, attempts to sell them, sheriff’s office says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces charges of theft after allegedly admitting to pawning a stolen lawn mower, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Emmanual Martinez, 22, was arrested Friday on charges of theft, the sheriff’s office announced. According to deputies, Martinez stole two push lawnmowers valued at $200 each. The victim […]
Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe
A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing stores in Harlingen, San Benito
Police in San Benito and Harlingen are working to identify a man wanted in connection with a string of robberies in both cities. The suspect stole money and lottery tickets Sunday at gunpoint at two Stripes convenience stores in San Benito, according to police. The man was spotted wearing a...
Man Charged After Claiming To Be Deputy, Interfering With Arrest
A man is facing charges in McAllen after trying to interfere in a police investigation and then claiming to be a Hidalgo County deputy. Police arrested Adrian Berrones last week on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and impersonating a public servant. Police say Berrones yelled at officers during a...
Sheriff’s office: Bailiff arrested for shooting gun in direction of several homes on New Year’s Eve
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A District Court Bailiff is facing charges of DWI and deadly conduct, authorities said. Armando Lozano Jr., 30, was arrested Sunday morning by Brownsville police on charges of DWI. He was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza […]
CCSO: Xanax, cocaine fall out of teen’s pocket during booking
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old man was arrested by a Cameron County Sheriff’s deputy Dec. 29 after a traffic stop. According to the sheriff’s office news release, the deputy stopped Max Jesus De La Rosa driving on FM 802 in Brownsville. The deputy approached the vehicle and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming […]
Missing Edinburg K-9 Officer Found Safe
An Edinburg Police Department K-9 officer is back with its owner after being reported missing on New Year’s Eve. The police dog, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois named Rasco, was reported missing at around 8:30 Saturday night in the area of West Chapin Street and Mon Mack Road in northwest Edinburg.
Trial set for man accused of severely beating girlfriend in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for a man accused of brutally beating his girlfriend in Brownsville has been set for early 2023. The trial for Amado Martinez Jr. has been set for Jan. 9, 2023, according to Cameron County records. He is currently facing charges of attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault with a […]
Harlingen police looking for man accused of robbing several convenience stores
The Harlingen Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing several convenience stores Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department. Police say the man went into four convenience stores with a gun, demanding money. Those with any information are asked to call the Harlingen Area...
Sheriff: Man arrested after dragging victim 500 feet in Christmas hit-and-run
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County’s Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man accused of running over someone and dragging them on a roadway. Arturo Esparza Aguilar, 50, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On Dec. 25, deputies responded […]
BPD: Man with clean record, crashes into home, flees scene
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police located and arrested a man after he crashed into a residence and fled the scene on foot Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Capri St., Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed. Three people were inside […]
New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail
The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
Affidavit: Weslaco woman allegedly rammed into ex’s vehicle
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Weslaco police arrested a woman accused of ramming into her ex’s vehicle while she had children inside of her vehicle, police documents indicate. Karen Abigail Hernandez was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A […]
Authorities: Man accused of stomping woman’s windshield during fight
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of stomping on a woman’s windshield after an argument regarding the care of their children. Alfred Schuetze, 28, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of abandon/endangering a child and one count of terroristic threat, according to the sheriff’s office. According to […]
Man arrives dead at hospital, one charged with murder
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day. Authorities responded to Mission Hospital […]
Hidalgo County judge eyes 2023 goals after taking oath of office
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Judge Richard F. Cortez was sworn into office this morning for his second term as Hidalgo County’s top elected administrator. The ceremony took place at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court chambers in Edinburg. For his second term, Cortez said he plans to focus on creating and improving human capital. Cortez also […]
