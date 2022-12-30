Read full article on original website
Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old was shot twice after returning home from work early Monday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane. According to police, the teen had come home to the apartment complex after work and encountered someone in...
Man shot woman multiple times, including in the head, on METRORail train, court documents say
HOUSTON — Bond has been set at $250,000 for the man accused of shooting a woman several times on a METRORail train. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault for the shooting of Mary Jo Kelly, 27. He was arrested on New Year's Eve by METRO police based on tips from surveillance photos released on Saturday, according to Houston police.
Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot as he came home from work. In the other, a woman was caught in gunfire between two cars on Old Spanish Trail.
METRORail shooting: Tip leads police to man who allegedly shot woman at Palm Center Station
Police arrested a man they suspect shot a woman last week in the sixth violent incident along METRORail since October.
Teen injured in shooting on New Year's Eve tells deputies the suspect was his classmate, HCSO says
According to investigators, there was an altercation over a black bag between the victim and two other teens before one shot him in the leg.
Driver slams into HPD cruiser, causing 3-vehicle crash on Houston's southside, police say
Video from the scene shows the front end of the driver's black Lexus underneath the HPD cruiser. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Celebratory gunfire almost hit 3-year-old after flying through window, lodging into wall
HOUSTON - Despite all the warnings from authorities' celebratory gunfire still went off all over the Houston area, and a 3-year-old girl almost lost her life because of it. "My aunt yelled a bullet went in the house, and everyone's like what, and she's like look," Yesenia Martinez recalled. Martinez...
Houston girl, 12, struck by celebratory gunfire; close call for 3-year-old's family
The Houston Police Department says a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day. Around the same time, another family says a bullet barely missed a 3-year-old girl.
1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say
Officers are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot in southwest Houston.
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her backyard at a southeast Houston home, police said. According to HPD Lt. J. Horelica, it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Drive in southeast Houston.
5-year-old dies after possible drowning in Katy area, police say
KATY, Texas – A child has reportedly died after drowning in the Katy area, according to police. Authorities say the incident took place in the 5100 block of Smokey River Court near Keith Harrow and Fry. It is unclear how the child drowned, or what type of water the...
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
Mom shoots stranger who broke into her car with her kids inside during Family Dollar run, HPD says
HPD said the mother went on a quick run to the Family Dollar, leaving her three children inside the car, only to come back outside and find a woman she did not know in her vehicle. That's when the shooting allegedly unfolded.
Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
'I feel blank': Mom of shooting victim says authorities knew about threats her family was receiving
As the surviving son fights for his life, his mother is expressing frustration with authorities, whom she claims knew that her loved ones were being threatened.
1 man dead, woman detained after shooting in NE Harris Co., deputies say
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. A woman at the scene was severely wounded but was detained, deputies said.
1 shot during altercation with another man at METRO bus stop in north Houston, police say
"When he shot the second time, that's when everybody ran," a man that was heading to the bus stop told ABC13. HPD said they were able to locate and arrest the shooter with the help of witnesses.
