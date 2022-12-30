Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
WKRC
124-year-old business in Newport closing next week
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Ebert's Meats in Newport announced on Sunday that the butcher shop will permanently close next week. The 124-year-old business nearly closed its doors early in 2022, but Sunday's announcement says the closure is official this time. "We are very sorry for the short notice, but the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Friendship Firefighters Respond to New Year's Eve Crash
A single vehicle was involved. Photo by Friendship Volunteer Fire Department. (Friendship, Ind.) – Friendship Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident on New Year’s Eve. The crash took place early Saturday morning in the 300 East block of County Road 900 South. Responders say the...
953wiki.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Henry County
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (01/01/2023) – On December 30, 2022 at approximately 7:32 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a 911 call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 near the 8800 block. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2002 Ford...
Woman finds piles of mail in Shively apartment dumpster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buckets of letters and packages from the United States Postal Service were discovered in an apartment dumpster in Shively. Michelle Carter found a stack of mail ads piled on top of the dumpster with stacks of sealed mail addressed to zip codes on different parts of town.
Wayside Christian Mission hosting free luncheon on New Years Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Years Day, Wayside Christian Mission is hosting a free luncheon and celebration for all houseless individuals. The luncheon will begin at noon in the Grand Ballroom at Hotel Louisville, located on 2nd and Broadway. Officials say the meal being served will include baked ham,...
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County swears in new sheriff
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Former Chief Deputy Major Chirs Lane is the new sheriff of Bartholomew County. Lane took his oath at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Friday. Sheriff Matt Myers leaves and now becomes Lane’s chief deputy. He will serve in the position for a few months. Sheriff...
Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital
A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 30, 2022
3:44 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Q Street. 5:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. 5:26 a.m. Alarm sounding at Subway on 16th Street. It was a...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana school heightening security after child leaves playground with adult
AUSTIN, Ind. — A southern Indiana elementary school is increasing security after a child left the playground with an adult on Monday. Bev Turner, principal of Austin Elementary School, sent out a letter to parents about the incident. In the letter, she said that a woman came onto the...
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
wdrb.com
KSP: La Grange man dies after being hit by vehicle in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from La Grange has died after being struck by a truck in Henry County on Dec. 30. According to Kentucky State Police, officers in Campbellsburg initially received a 911 call about a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
wevv.com
Ohio County Sheriff warns of Mega Millions phone scam
Ohio County residents continue to deal with a phone scam that involves the lottery. Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty shared on Facebook that an individual has called residents, advising them that he is with the Mega Millions lottery and they have won money and a truck. Sheriff Beatty said he...
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
Wave 3
Louisville ends the year with third highest number of homicides in Metro history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville-based NGO supporting families impacted by violence said 2022 was the third-highest year in Metro history for violent crime. By the end of December, there were 17 fatal homicides. In 2022 there were a total of 160 people killed and over 400 people were shot. “This...
Wave 3
Woman arrested after student abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at a Southern Indiana elementary school after a student was abducted Monday. In the letter, administrators of Austin Elementary School said a woman came onto the school’s playground and left with a student. The administration, a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LMPD: Man shot in Shelby Park neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was injured a shooting in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday morning has died, police say. Just after midnight, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Officers on scene found a...
Wave 3
Wave 3
Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of 2023, and flea market vendors are off to a better start than the end of 2022. This year, the market began on Dec. 30, which was the same day LMPD responded to a man being shot near the fairgrounds. The injured man was transported to UofL with non-life-threatening injuries.
