Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
WDEL 1150AM
Fuel spill in Mill Creek
Hockessin firefighters, and environmental crews from Belvedere Fire Company and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), worked to contain a fuel spill in Hockessin Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. off of Valley Road along a section of Mill Creek next...
firststateupdate.com
Fiery Crash Closes Route 7 In Newark
Rescue crews have responded to Route 7 SB at Ogletown Stanton Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Arriving crews confirm entrapment in the rolled vehicle with a second vehicle on fire. DelDOT issued the following statement just minutes ago:. “RT 7 AT RT 4 CLOSED DUE TO AN ACCIDENT....
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Armed Barricaded Subject Inside Home That Is On Fire
Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – Reports that the subject has fired from the home are unconfirmed. The subject reportedly set the basement on fire.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Amtrak report cites carrier for not running new train design by staff that could have defected flaws
An Amtrak Inspector General’s report stated that the passenger railroad ended up with delays and added costs for a new generation of passenger trains by not having its staff check out train and maintenance facility designs. The $7.3 billion Airo program will add a new generation of rains on...
firststateupdate.com
Rollover Crash Closes Route 1 In Magnolia
Rescue crews have responded to Route 1 (Bay Road) just north of Bowers Beach Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Trooper 2 has arrived at the scene and is expected to fly the patient to Christiana Hospital momentarily. Crews are closing the SB lanes to allow Trooper 2 to...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Audit confirms missed payment to state from Port of Wilmington operator
An audit of the owner of the Port of Wilmington confirmed that the company leasing the faciity missed a payment. The port is owned by Diamond State Port Corp., a State of Delaware entity. GT USA was listed as having missed a $647,478 payment due on February 10, according to...
delawarebusinessnow.com
City, Woodlawn celebrate home renovation on East Side of Wilmington
Woodlawn Trustees announced the opening of 718 E. 11th Street, the 10th affordable housing renovation. Under the grant, Woodlawn Trustees will renovate 20 vacant homes to provide housing for individuals and families at 80% of the area median income under a program announced by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. The home...
If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital
It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
Efforts underway to relocate homeless from Tent City property
In December, property located on East Masten’s Circle was sold to a developer who plans to build warehouse space. Unfortunately, the land has been the site of Tent City, a homeless encampment, for several years. The new owner plans to clear the land in early January, requiring the relocation of the homeless population who reside there, according to Martha Gery, ... Read More
WMDT.com
Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators
FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
fox29.com
Officials: 5 rushed to hospital, 2 homes completely collapse after apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond
PORT RICHMOND - Fire officials say they believe a gas explosion sparked what turned out to be a terrifying New Year's morning leaving five people in the hospital and two homes completely destroyed. About 100 firefighters, medics, chiefs and support staff responded to the 3500 block of Miller Street just...
Suspicious device found on Amtrak train: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is an investigation after a suspicious device was found on an Amtrak train Sunday night, police say. CBS3 was told that things are now under control.Police told CBS3 that an employee found a square device with wire around it just before 10:30 p.m. at the 30th Street Station on Market Street.Train and pedestrian traffic was temporarily stopped while officials investigated.An official with Amtrak told CBS3 there was no hold or impact on the trains.This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for more updates.
delawarepublic.org
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing to downsize its shelter in January
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing is leaving the longtime location of its men’s shelter and drop-in center west of downtown Dover in January, with plans to temporarily downsize its shelter as it looks towards future growth. Dover Interfaith has warned that it could lose its men’s shelter near downtown...
Driver Killed In Near Nine-Mile NYE I-95 Pursuit With State Police Troopers In Cecil County: AG
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office is investigating a fatal New Year's Eve crash that took the life of an erratic driver who was pursued by state police troopers for miles in Cecil County. The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General announced an investigation...
fox29.com
Deadly blaze spreads to row of townhomes in Bucks County, fire officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A fire in Bucks County became fatal after flames erupted inside a townhome in Bucks County early Sunday morning. Officials say the townhome on Headley Drive in Newtown Township caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Smoke from the blaze filled the home, then spread to at least three other townhomes in the row.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford
LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
Delco is creating a land bank to fight blight. Can it avoid the problems plaguing others?
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County is establishing a land bank to transform blighted and abandoned properties into new opportunities for affordable housing, commercial development, and green space.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: 30th Street Station evacuated on New Year's Day after suspicious device located
PHILADELPHIA - Police say 30th Street Station in Philadelphia was temporarily evacuated on New Year's Day due to a suspicious device. According to Philadelphia police, the device was found inside 30th Street Station between platforms five and six around 10:42 p.m. Authorities say Amtrak Police located the device and the...
