Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

wilmingtonde.gov
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Fuel spill in Mill Creek

Hockessin firefighters, and environmental crews from Belvedere Fire Company and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), worked to contain a fuel spill in Hockessin Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. off of Valley Road along a section of Mill Creek next...
HOCKESSIN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Fiery Crash Closes Route 7 In Newark

Rescue crews have responded to Route 7 SB at Ogletown Stanton Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Arriving crews confirm entrapment in the rolled vehicle with a second vehicle on fire. DelDOT issued the following statement just minutes ago:. “RT 7 AT RT 4 CLOSED DUE TO AN ACCIDENT....
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Armed Barricaded Subject Inside Home That Is On Fire

Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – Reports that the subject has fired from the home are unconfirmed. The subject reportedly set the basement on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Rollover Crash Closes Route 1 In Magnolia

Rescue crews have responded to Route 1 (Bay Road) just north of Bowers Beach Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Trooper 2 has arrived at the scene and is expected to fly the patient to Christiana Hospital momentarily. Crews are closing the SB lanes to allow Trooper 2 to...
MAGNOLIA, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

City, Woodlawn celebrate home renovation on East Side of Wilmington

Woodlawn Trustees announced the opening of 718 E. 11th Street, the 10th affordable housing renovation. Under the grant, Woodlawn Trustees will renovate 20 vacant homes to provide housing for individuals and families at 80% of the area median income under a program announced by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. The home...
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital

It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Milford LIVE News

Efforts underway to relocate homeless from Tent City property

In December, property located on East Masten’s Circle was sold to a developer who plans to build warehouse space. Unfortunately, the land has been the site of Tent City, a homeless encampment, for several years. The new owner plans to clear the land in early January, requiring the relocation of the homeless population who reside there, according to Martha Gery, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators

FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
FREDERICA, DE
CBS Philly

Suspicious device found on Amtrak train: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is an investigation after a suspicious device was found on an Amtrak train Sunday night, police say. CBS3 was told that things are now under control.Police told CBS3 that an employee found a square device with wire around it just before 10:30 p.m. at the 30th Street Station on Market Street.Train and pedestrian traffic was temporarily stopped while officials investigated.An official with Amtrak told CBS3 there was no hold or impact on the trains.This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for more updates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing to downsize its shelter in January

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing is leaving the longtime location of its men’s shelter and drop-in center west of downtown Dover in January, with plans to temporarily downsize its shelter as it looks towards future growth. Dover Interfaith has warned that it could lose its men’s shelter near downtown...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford

LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
MILFORD, DE

