Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is an investigation after a suspicious device was found on an Amtrak train Sunday night, police say. CBS3 was told that things are now under control.Police told CBS3 that an employee found a square device with wire around it just before 10:30 p.m. at the 30th Street Station on Market Street.Train and pedestrian traffic was temporarily stopped while officials investigated.An official with Amtrak told CBS3 there was no hold or impact on the trains.This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for more updates.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO