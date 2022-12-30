ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ornery Beer Company Public House plans new restaurant in Herndon

Ornery Beer Company Public House is officially coming to Herndon. The restaurant and pub, which already has locations in Fairfax and Manassas, is set to open at Arrowbrook Centre (2340 Silver Arrow Way), a development that is currently under construction at the intersection of the Dulles Toll Road and Centreville Road.
