Read full article on original website
Related
German police union calls for action after New Year attacks
Germany's biggest police union has called for concerted action to prevent a repeat of the violence toward officers, firefighters and medical personnel seen in Berlin and other cities during the New Year's celebrations
An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile,...
Israeli ultranationalist minister visits Jerusalem holy site
JERUSALEM — (AP) — An ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister on Tuesday visited a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site for the first time since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government took office last week. The visit drew fierce condemnation from across the Muslim world and a strong rebuke from the United States.
Germany takes first cargo of LNG
Gas sourced from U.S. shale basins arrived Tuesday for Germany in the form of liquefied natural gas.
Americans see economic pain, higher taxes, political unrest in 2023: poll
Americans are in a gloomy mood as the country enters the new year. Asked last month what they foresee in 2023, most predicted economic trouble, higher taxes, political conflict and ongoing instability overseas, according to a Gallup Poll released on Tuesday. The largest majority — 90% — say they believe this year will be marred by political strife, while 81% expect a hike in their tax bills and 79% believe economic hardships will continue. Coming off years of severe restrictions because of COVID-19 and faced with inflation rates at 40-year highs, Americans don’t see 2023 easing their burdens. Nearly eight in 10 — 78% — predict...
Comments / 0