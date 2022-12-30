Read full article on original website
Former Kicker For Montana State Announces New School
Maybe he was tired of constantly playing in the cold and wanted to spend the rest of his days in a sunny climate. What is happening with Montana State football? The MSU Bobcats reached the FCS National Championship game in 2022 and the FCS Semifinals this past year. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a program with great success?
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
Lost Sounds Montana is excited to announce the release of their latest compilation of archival Montana music:
Without Warning is an overview, compiling over the course of 24 tracks more than a decade’s worth of previously unknown music that was inspired by several distinct musical developments—New Wave reaching the American masses; Punk morphing into Hardcore; Postpunk emerging from the formal break with both Rock and Punk; and the post-1985 shift toward a more commercially-viable notion of Indie Rock.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets
Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Bozeman Record Shop Will Open New Location in 2023
A local record store in Bozeman is celebrating the new year with a new location downtown. The Wax Museum, an independent record store in Bozeman, first opened in April 2020 off of N. Rouse Ave. The small shop contains a treasure trove of new and used records and is owned and operated by longtime Bozeman resident, Kels Koch.
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
An Aloha NYE at The ELM with Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs
WHERE: The ELM (506 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman) TICKETS: Reserved balcony loge seating, general admission tickets are available for this show. $25.00 General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket type allows access to all open sections of the venue. $28.00 DOS General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket...
The Lil Smokies to Smoke The ELM Friday Night
Montana loves it's bluegrass and few embody "Montana bluegrass" better than The Lil Smokies. Treat yourself to a Friday night out at The ELM in Bozeman to see this group do what they do best. Blending virtuosic instrumental acrobatics with riveting lyrical craftsmanship, The Lil Smokies have earned a reputation...
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to late night structure fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire late Saturday night. Officials say the fire occurred around 11:45 p.m. near East Olive Street and South Church Avenue in Bozeman and kept crews busy overnight. NBC Montana will update this article with the latest information.
A New, Fancier Taco Bell Opens in Montana
If a place like this opens in the Gallatin Valley, this spot might become a popular hangout for college students and young adults. Taco Bell is a fast-food restaurant that is beloved by many adults and teenagers throughout the United States. The affordable food options and the late hours are massive factors in why their business is why they are a popular food option. The only way Taco Bell could be more successful is if Taco Bell sold alcohol. Well, we have some news.
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
Fun NYE Week Events in the Bozeman Area: Adiós 2022 Edition
Need one last week of fun before the New Year? No problem! Fun events are everywhere this week around the Bozeman area, from Latin dance to snow tubing. Friday, December 30th, 2022: Annual Torchlight Parade at Bridger Bowl - Dinner starts at 4pm and will be served in both Jim Bridger & Saddle Peak Lodges. Parade & fireworks at nightfall. Spaghetti Dinner - $8 for children and $15 for adults, otherwise free to attend if you're not having dinner.
How Can Bozeman Residents Dispose Of This Properly? Details Here!
Christmas is over, so some of us may be putting away the decorations, including taking the tree down. As many people have opted to have an artificial tree, like me, some still keep the tradition of having a real tree. At the end of the holiday season, there is always the question, "what do we do with the tree now"?
Bozeman’s Top 10: Here’s What Happened In 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to look back at some of the top Bozeman stories of the year. Here's an in-depth look at some of the thing biggest things that happened this year. First, I want to thank everyone for taking the time to read the articles...
Montana Woman Needs Some Cheer. Have You Dealt With A Grinch?
It's less than a week away from Christmas and stores are busting at the seams with last-minute shoppers. Here in Bozeman, where we have seen a decrease in employees, it shouldn't be surprising that the wait times in line will be longer than one may be used to. The other...
