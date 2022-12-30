If a place like this opens in the Gallatin Valley, this spot might become a popular hangout for college students and young adults. Taco Bell is a fast-food restaurant that is beloved by many adults and teenagers throughout the United States. The affordable food options and the late hours are massive factors in why their business is why they are a popular food option. The only way Taco Bell could be more successful is if Taco Bell sold alcohol. Well, we have some news.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO