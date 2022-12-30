Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
A tech CEO in Palo Alto was arrested on Monday in Mountain View for allegedly peeping into a woman’s restroom stall, the Mountain View Police Department said. Police dispatchers got the call around 11:40 a.m. from a woman who said she had been in the bathroom at the Panera on El Monte Avenue when she saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her, according to a press release. The woman screamed and the man ran out of the restroom and out into the street.
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- A Palo Alto-based tech CEO was arrested Monday after a woman accused him of peeping inside her restroom stall at a Mountain View restaurant, police said.The incident was reported to police dispatchers at around 11:40 a.m. at a Panera restaurant on El Monte Avenue. Mountain View police said the woman heard someone in the stall next to her and then saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her. The woman screamed and the man ran out of the restroom, and police said the victim chased the man and confronted him near El...
1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo
A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash
NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
Man sleeping in car had ‘batman-style' knife, narcotics concealed: police
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man sleeping inside a parked car in south Hayward had a concealed “batman-style” knife along with suspected narcotics, according to the Hayward Police Department. Hayward police officers were checking on several “suspicious cars” that were parked on a public street in south Hayward. Officers saw one of the vehicles had […]
KTVU FOX 2
Loved ones of Oakland man allegedly killed by Stockton serial-slaying suspect speak out
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cousin and friend of an Oakland man shot dead last year said they were stunned when they learned the killing was linked to an alleged Stockton serial killer. "It was just a shock for me to, you know, when I come outside and see that it...
Police: Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered; suspect arrested
EAST PALO ALTO – Police in East Palo Alto said Friday that a woman who recently went missing was murdered and that a suspect has been arrested in the case.On December 6, police and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office launched an investigation into the disappearance of 32-year-old Breanna Labat, an East Palo Alto resident. Investigators determined that Labat had been murdered and that the suspect disposed of her remains.A suspect, identified as 44-year-old John Caisiano Thompson of East Palo Alto, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said Thompson is expected to be charged in the case and arraigned on Friday.Additional information about Labat's disappearance was not immediately available. The incident is the city's fifth homicide of the year.Labat has not been found and that investigators are continuing efforts to locate her remains."Both the East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney's Office personnel devoted and continue to devote extensive amounts of personnel and resources to this investigation," police said in a statement Friday.Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact East Palo Alto Police. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing epa@tipnow.org, or by texting or leaving a voicemail at 650-409-6792.
SF police respond to shootings, stabbing on first morning of 2023
Police were busy in the early hours of Sunday morning as San Francisco Police Department officers responded to three separate shootings and a stabbing, all before 3 a.m.
Union City shooting injures one on New Year's Day
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department. Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman […]
NBC Bay Area
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Searching for Girl Possibly Abducted by Her Father
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old girl. Andrea Flores may be the victim of a parental abduction, the sheriff's office said in a tweet Sunday, adding she may be with her father, Victor Flores Enriquez. She was last seen on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae.
Gunmen rob Burligame resident after following him home, open fire after being confronted
BURLINGAME -- Police are looking for at least three armed robbers who apparently followed a victim to his Burlingame home to rob him, one of whom opened fire after a relative of the victim came to his aid.In a press statement Tuesday, Burlingame police said the robbery happened on December 28 at about 11:45 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Crescent Avenue in the Burlingame Park neighborhood.The victim told police he had arrived home and parked his vehicle in the driveway when he was approached by three armed males wearing masks. The gunmen led the victim into...
SFist
Male Pedestrian Killed By Truck In San Jose On New Year’s Eve
An accident Saturday night left a male pedestrian dead, the San Jose police department said, according to KPIX. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities are reportedly investigating the accident in which a GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, struck the pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Forest Avenue.
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are searching for a toddler who went missing in Millbrae on Sunday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO). A press release says the toddler went missing between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Police believe the child, 3-year-old Andrea Flores, could be a victim of parental abduction. She […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal accident Saturday night that left a male pedestrian dead, according to authorities.The incident happened Saturday evening at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of Forest Avenue and Redwood Avenue. Arriving officers discovered that a 2017 GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, was traveling westbound on Forest Avenue in the number one lane when it struck an adult male pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was walking across Forest Avenue outside of any marked crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was transported a local hospital where he was pronounced...
Hollister Police looking for suspects that fired into occupied vehicles
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said a shooting occurred Friday night around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of C Street. Unknown suspects fired nearly a dozen rounds from a handgun or handguns. They hit both occupied and unoccupied vehicles said police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 831-636-4331. The post Hollister Police looking for suspects that fired into occupied vehicles appeared first on KION546.
