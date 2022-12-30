ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A tech CEO in Palo Alto was arrested on Monday in Mountain View for allegedly peeping into a woman’s restroom stall, the Mountain View Police Department said. Police dispatchers got the call around 11:40 a.m. from a woman who said she had been in the bathroom at the Panera on El Monte Avenue when she saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her, according to a press release. The woman screamed and the man ran out of the restroom and out into the street.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

KRON4 News

1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo

A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man sleeping in car had ‘batman-style' knife, narcotics concealed: police

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man sleeping inside a parked car in south Hayward had a concealed “batman-style” knife along with suspected narcotics, according to the Hayward Police Department. Hayward police officers were checking on several “suspicious cars” that were parked on a public street in south Hayward. Officers saw one of the vehicles had […]
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police: Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered; suspect arrested

EAST PALO ALTO – Police in East Palo Alto said Friday that a woman who recently went missing was murdered and that a suspect has been arrested in the case.On December 6, police and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office launched an investigation into the disappearance of 32-year-old Breanna Labat, an East Palo Alto resident. Investigators determined that Labat had been murdered and that the suspect disposed of her remains.A suspect, identified as 44-year-old John Caisiano Thompson of East Palo Alto, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said Thompson is expected to be charged in the case and arraigned on Friday.Additional information about Labat's disappearance was not immediately available. The incident is the city's fifth homicide of the year.Labat has not been found and that investigators are continuing efforts to locate her remains."Both the East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney's Office personnel devoted and continue to devote extensive amounts of personnel and resources to this investigation," police said in a statement Friday.Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact East Palo Alto Police. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing epa@tipnow.org, or by texting or leaving a voicemail at 650-409-6792.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Union City shooting injures one on New Year's Day

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department. Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman […]
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunmen rob Burligame resident after following him home, open fire after being confronted

BURLINGAME -- Police are looking for at least three armed robbers who apparently followed a victim to his Burlingame home to rob him, one of whom opened fire after a relative of the victim came to his aid.In a press statement Tuesday, Burlingame police said the robbery happened on December 28 at about 11:45 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Crescent Avenue in the Burlingame Park neighborhood.The victim told police he had arrived home and parked his vehicle in the driveway when he was approached by three armed males wearing masks. The gunmen led the victim into...
BURLINGAME, CA
SFist

Male Pedestrian Killed By Truck In San Jose On New Year’s Eve

An accident Saturday night left a male pedestrian dead, the San Jose police department said, according to KPIX. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities are reportedly investigating the accident in which a GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, struck the pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Forest Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

3-year-old missing from Millbrae in possible parental abduction

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are searching for a toddler who went missing in Millbrae on Sunday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO). A press release says the toddler went missing between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Police believe the child, 3-year-old Andrea Flores, could be a victim of parental abduction. She […]
MILLBRAE, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police looking for suspects that fired into occupied vehicles

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said a shooting occurred Friday night around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of C Street. Unknown suspects fired nearly a dozen rounds from a handgun or handguns. They hit both occupied and unoccupied vehicles said police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 831-636-4331. The post Hollister Police looking for suspects that fired into occupied vehicles appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

