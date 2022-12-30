Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall closes after over 40 years
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After over 40 years of service, Chick-fil-a located at the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County shut its doors. The store’s final day was December 3, 2022. We do not know the exact reason why the store closed. A statement from Chick-fil-a says: “It has been our pleasure to serve each […]
Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
Local church offers free showers to residents with no water in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One church in Beckley is giving back by welcoming those who don’t have access to water, and a nice, warm shower. Some residents in Beckley were left with little to no water after leaks on Monday, December 26, 2022. One man wanted to find out how he could help his community. Galleria Plaza […]
New Years Day Water Distribution events in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As work continues to restore full-service water utilities throughout Raleigh County, water distribution events remain recurring to assist those who remain without water. A Saturday statement from Beckley Water Company indicates that facilities have been operating around the clock to ensure optimal water production...
Beckley Water Company provides service updates
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A service update has been provided by Beckley Water Company as efforts continue to fully restore water service throughout the county. A Monday afternoon update indicates that customers in the Odd area should begin to see their water service returning over the course of the afternoon.
Water issues continue for Raleigh County, leading to an increase in water purchased at stores
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– It has been over a week since parts of Raleigh County were designated as unsafe to use the water from their taps. Since then, people across the state continue to visit stores to get their daily supply of water. Clayton Norris said the past few days have been a struggle for […]
Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services release water distribution list
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services released a water distribution list for Monday, January 2, 2023. For those in need of drinking water, in the affected area, can go to Sophia Fire Department from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Trap Hill Fire Department from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., or the Gospel […]
Vietnam Vet has special New Year’s Resolution for everyone
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, January 1, 2023, marked the beginning of another New Year and with it comes New Year’s resolutions. From exercising more to spending more time with friends, many people come up with resolutions meant to help them have a better year than the previous. However, not everyone has a resolution meant […]
Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
Local musician Matt Deal performs at Winterplace Ski Resort
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As skiers took a break from the slopes, a local musician filled the air with his own blend of music. Matt Deal is a singer-songwriter from Bluefield who performed at the Snowdrift Lounge at the Winterplace Ski Resort on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Deal’s performed for almost 17 years and he […]
First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023
RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
This West Virginia overlook amazes all who visit
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located atop Concho Rim in Fayette County sits one of the best viewing points of the New River Gorge. A once booming mining town, Concho now serves as a must-visit overlook in the New River Gorge. The Concho Overlook, which is located just a...
Water crisis raises questions about age of infrastructure in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Management Services Director John Zilinski said county first responders and the private Beckley Water Company are cooperating as water crews restore service throughout the county. On Monday morning, January 2, he said things looked hopeful, with water restored in Cool Ridge, with Josephine and Odd expected to […]
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were...
The Dish brings in live music and DJ for New Year’s Eve event
DANIELS, WV (WVNS)–A local restaurant is partying to bring in the new year. The Dish Restaurant in Daniels plans to have live music and a DJ to welcome customers. Head Chef Paul Almond said they’re extending hours to keep the fun going into Sunday, January 1, 2023. “We’re going to ring in the new year […]
Raleigh County Schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to water issues
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4, 2023, due to water problems in the county. Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price made the announcement in a recorded call to parents around 1 P.M. on Sunday, January 1. Parts of the county have been without […]
Thurmond: Booming railroad town to quiet ghost town
THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Thurmond, West Virginia was once a booming railroad town in the heart of the New River Gorge. The land on which Thurmond sits was acquired by Confederate Captain W.D. Thurmond in 1873 as payment for a nearby surveying job. Captain Thurmond had big plans for...
