Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
woay.com
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be wary of deceptive weight loss options
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging consumers to be careful when evaluating weight loss options. Quick-fix solutions are easily accessible but are not always the healthiest choice for consumers or the best option for long-term results. Consumers should avoid advertisements for miracle pills and creams...
WV government affairs and public relations firm Access Strategies sees official launch
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Monday saw the launch of Access Strategies, West Virginia’s newest full-service public relations and government affairs firm. Access Strategies specializes in federal, state, and local government affairs, association management, political communication, grassroots campaigns, and government procurement. “Our team is uniquely positioned to help each...
Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
Two West Virginia cities are among the "neediest cities" in the United States, according to a WalletHub study.
wchstv.com
Possible W.Va. economic impact uncertain as northern long-eared bats join endangered list
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The northern long-eared bat will soon be reclassified as an endangered species, a designation that a state wildlife official said could potentially affect coal and gas companies in West Virginia while the effect on private landowners remains to be seen. On Jan. 30, northern...
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West...
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
West Virginia American Water customers will pay a 5.98% surcharge in 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water customers will pay a 5.98% surcharge on their monthly bills to help fund improvement projects. On Friday, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved WV American Water’s request for its 2023 Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC). The approved DSIC went into effect on Jan. 1 and […]
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston Main Streets executive director says 2023 goals include helping small businesses thrive
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– Charleston Main Streets is getting ready to launch a grant program meant to help small businesses spruce up their storefronts. Executive Director Ric Cavender says their Facade Grant Program is one of the many goals they have for 2023. “We receive funding through a couple...
“Affordable Weekend Beach Getaways In West Virginia”- 4 Breathtaking Places To Look For
West Virginia may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of beach getaways, but it actually has several affordable options for a relaxing weekend by the water. Here are a few to consider:
aarp.org
AARP Priorities for West Virginia's 2023 Legislative Session Include Caregiving, Financial Security
West Virginia’s 2023 state legislative session starts in January, and AARP West Virginia will be advocating for Mountain Staters 50 and up. Issues on the table include caregiving, long-term care, home- and community-based services and financial security for older adults. During the two-month session, AARP West Virginia’s Capitol Advocacy Team—a group of nearly 30 volunteers—will work with AARP staff to advance these priorities.
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia welcomes New Year Baby
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated the new year by welcoming a New Year Baby into the world! The baby, named Kix Amos Mannon, was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in PSC order
CHARLESTON — An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
WTAP
WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
WTRF
Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
‘Ellie’ the Wild Turkey ornaments available in Eleanor, West Virginia
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Residents in Eleanor, West Virginia, can buy an ornament featuring the town’s beloved wild turkey “Ellie,” who was pardoned just before Thanksgiving by Mayor Cam Clendenin. In November, Eleanor residents spotted Ellie wandering around town, blocking traffic, and even chasing one kid at the bus stop! Mayor Clendenin pardoned Ellie in […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
WDTV
COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
Comments / 0