Charleston, WV

Lootpress

WV government affairs and public relations firm Access Strategies sees official launch

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Monday saw the launch of Access Strategies, West Virginia’s newest full-service public relations and government affairs firm. Access Strategies specializes in federal, state, and local government affairs, association management, political communication, grassroots campaigns, and government procurement. “Our team is uniquely positioned to help each...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
IDAHO STATE
aarp.org

AARP Priorities for West Virginia's 2023 Legislative Session Include Caregiving, Financial Security

West Virginia’s 2023 state legislative session starts in January, and AARP West Virginia will be advocating for Mountain Staters 50 and up. Issues on the table include caregiving, long-term care, home- and community-based services and financial security for older adults. During the two-month session, AARP West Virginia’s Capitol Advocacy Team—a group of nearly 30 volunteers—will work with AARP staff to advance these priorities.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in PSC order

CHARLESTON — An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

‘Ellie’ the Wild Turkey ornaments available in Eleanor, West Virginia

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Residents in Eleanor, West Virginia, can buy an ornament featuring the town’s beloved wild turkey “Ellie,” who was pardoned just before Thanksgiving by Mayor Cam Clendenin. In November, Eleanor residents spotted Ellie wandering around town, blocking traffic, and even chasing one kid at the bus stop! Mayor Clendenin pardoned Ellie in […]
ELEANOR, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

