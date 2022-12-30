Read full article on original website
Possible W.Va. economic impact uncertain as northern long-eared bats join endangered list
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The northern long-eared bat will soon be reclassified as an endangered species, a designation that a state wildlife official said could potentially affect coal and gas companies in West Virginia while the effect on private landowners remains to be seen. On Jan. 30, northern...
West Virginia leaders applaud new business successes of 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Perhaps the biggest story of 2022 in West Virginia was the economic development boom, and state leaders hope it will continue this new year. 2022 began with the announcement that Nucor Steel would build a plant near the Ohio River in Mason County. Then, GreenPower Motor Company opened an operation to […]
WV government affairs and public relations firm Access Strategies sees official launch
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Monday saw the launch of Access Strategies, West Virginia’s newest full-service public relations and government affairs firm. Access Strategies specializes in federal, state, and local government affairs, association management, political communication, grassroots campaigns, and government procurement. “Our team is uniquely positioned to help each...
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be wary of deceptive weight loss options
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging consumers to be careful when evaluating weight loss options. Quick-fix solutions are easily accessible but are not always the healthiest choice for consumers or the best option for long-term results. Consumers should avoid advertisements for miracle pills and creams...
How a bill becomes law in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill is an idea for a new law, or an idea to change or do away with an existing law. Hundreds of bills enter the legislative process in West Virginia each time the Legislature meets. Two groups of elected citizens – 34 senators and 100 delegates – study, discuss and vote on bills, and in doing so act for the people of West Virginia. Bills enter the legislative process either through the House of Delegates or the Senate, but to become laws, bills must pass both chambers and avoid a governor’s veto.
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
West Virginia American Water customers will pay a 5.98% surcharge in 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water customers will pay a 5.98% surcharge on their monthly bills to help fund improvement projects. On Friday, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved WV American Water’s request for its 2023 Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC). The approved DSIC went into effect on Jan. 1 and […]
Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
Urges Consumers to Be Wary of Deceptive Weight Loss Options
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be cautious when evaluating ways to lose those extra pounds, perhaps as a New Year’s resolution. Quick-fix solutions are easily available but may not be the healthiest choice for consumers or the best option for long-term...
AARP Priorities for West Virginia's 2023 Legislative Session Include Caregiving, Financial Security
West Virginia’s 2023 state legislative session starts in January, and AARP West Virginia will be advocating for Mountain Staters 50 and up. Issues on the table include caregiving, long-term care, home- and community-based services and financial security for older adults. During the two-month session, AARP West Virginia’s Capitol Advocacy Team—a group of nearly 30 volunteers—will work with AARP staff to advance these priorities.
Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in PSC order
CHARLESTON — An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
Discussion increasing about possible division of DHHR into 3 agencies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates Republican Caucus is reviewing draft legislation that would divide the state Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate state agencies with three cabinet secretaries. New House Health Committee Chair Amy Summers, R-Taylor, is spearheading the efforts. She’s been meeting with...
From marijuana to tax cuts: What Ohio lawmakers might pass in the next two years
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When state lawmakers begin the 135th General Assembly session next Tuesday, Republicans will aim to use their record-setting majorities to pass an ambitiously conservative agenda ranging from expanding school vouchers to reducing – or even eliminating – the state’s income tax. Under a legislative redistricting...
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it be teachers, police or corrections officers -- all are in short supply. That reality is especially true in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, where Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the cost of living is much higher with the area’s proximity to Washington, D.C.
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
“Affordable Weekend Beach Getaways In West Virginia”- 4 Breathtaking Places To Look For
West Virginia may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of beach getaways, but it actually has several affordable options for a relaxing weekend by the water. Here are a few to consider:
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
WDTV’s Top Stories of 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last 365 days have brought countless stories to north central West Virginia. Some have been happy, others sad. Some have brought major change to our state and others simply warmed your heart. Here are WDTV’s top stories of 2022. You can tune in Saturday to watch the WDTV Year in Review Special hosted by Ian Roth and Kaley Fedko.
