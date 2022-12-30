ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

In testimony to Jan. 6 committee, former White House deputy chief of staff Anthony Ornato said he didn't recall heated motorcade interaction with Trump

By Nicole Sganga
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
commander asthma
3d ago

Gee maybe because it didn’t happen… smh Democrats have lost it… come back to reality before you tear this Country completely apart.

S. Fuller
3d ago

Oh so now the committee admits there was intelligence stating violence could erupt well before the rally, but both seargent at arms who report to Pelosi and McConnel testified to Congress they didn't have any intelligence that indicated there would be violence, therefore they didn't call in additional help beforehand. Who is lying here

Vonago
3d ago

"I can't recall" under Oath before the Select committee is certainly not equivalent to "It didn't happen" while in the public sector. LOL. Wonder why?

