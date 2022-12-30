ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
MANHATTAN, KS
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'

You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Ohio State football: What they're saying about C.J. Stroud's NFL Draft stock after Peach Bowl performance

Stroud, who 247Sports ranked as a five-star as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback coming out of high school, battled one of college football's best defenses. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards — including a key 27-yard jaunt — on the ground. Stroud also helped set up the potential game-winning field goal, though Ohio State missed the attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

NFL 'Noles Week 17 Results: Cam Akers eclipses 100 yards, scary moment for Sweat, and Playoff Picture

There are no former Seminoles on the Cowboys. Saints: Quarterback Jameis Winston was active, but did not play. Defensive back P.J. Williams was in on a tackle. Eagles: Defensive end Josh Sweat started. He was in on a tackle. During that tackle, he was injured and ruled out for the remainder of the game. Sweat, who had a neck injury, had to leave the field on a stretcher, via a cart. He was taken to a hospital and checked out. He was released from the hospital and tweeted that he will be back this season. Fellow defensive end Janarius Robinson was inactive. Offensive tackle Roderick Johnson and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson are both on their practice squad.
247Sports

Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023

Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Huskers DC Tony White on scheme: 'It's a defense that finds answers'

What if? It was a family conversation Tony White was having about a possibility. About Nebraska. What if Matt Rhule might offer him an opportunity here?. Always best to think ahead. In this case, Nebraska's new defensive coordinator received a telling answer from his wife. "She immediately started looking at houses," White said with a laugh during a recent appearance on the Huskers Radio Network.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized

Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said in Tuesday CFP national title teleconference

After a long, grueling season, the Georgia Bulldogs stand one win away from consecutive national titles. No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 SEC) returns to the field on Monday night when it takes on No. 3 TCU (13-1, 9-0 B12) in the 2023 CFP national championship game. The Bulldogs reached the game thanks to a thrilling 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while the Horned Frogs made the title game after topping No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Texas A&M 2022 season in review: Cornerbacks

Going into the 2022 campaign, the Aggies' cornerback room was supposed to be deep in experienced players with multiple rookies coming into the program that would provide an infusion of athleticism. Four veterans with starts would comprise the two deep and the youngsters would push for playing time so that eventually perhaps they would work their way onto the field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 17 action

Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Five former Alabama players scored touchdowns during Week 17 – quarterback Mac Jones (Patriots), running back Najee Harris (Steelers) and Josh Jacobs (Raiders), wide receiver...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing

When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 17

Week 17 of the NFL season has been completed and multiple former South Carolina players took the field for their respective teams. Defensive back Keisean Nixon continues to be fantastic for the Green Bay Packers on special teams as he returned a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. In a press conference after the game, Nixon said his blockers opened up a lane for him and he knew all he had to do was get past the kicker.
247Sports

247Sports

