What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Nick Singleton completes freshman rise to stardom with Rose Bowl performance
PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State running back Nick Singleton spent his freshman season validating the immense hype that surrounded his university enrollment last January. He delivered an emphatic punctuation mark to that process Monday night, producing 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Rose Bowl. "Nick is a...
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday-night’s game vs. the Bengals.
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
247Sports
Ohio State football: What they're saying about C.J. Stroud's NFL Draft stock after Peach Bowl performance
Stroud, who 247Sports ranked as a five-star as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback coming out of high school, battled one of college football's best defenses. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards — including a key 27-yard jaunt — on the ground. Stroud also helped set up the potential game-winning field goal, though Ohio State missed the attempt.
NFL 'Noles Week 17 Results: Cam Akers eclipses 100 yards, scary moment for Sweat, and Playoff Picture
There are no former Seminoles on the Cowboys. Saints: Quarterback Jameis Winston was active, but did not play. Defensive back P.J. Williams was in on a tackle. Eagles: Defensive end Josh Sweat started. He was in on a tackle. During that tackle, he was injured and ruled out for the remainder of the game. Sweat, who had a neck injury, had to leave the field on a stretcher, via a cart. He was taken to a hospital and checked out. He was released from the hospital and tweeted that he will be back this season. Fellow defensive end Janarius Robinson was inactive. Offensive tackle Roderick Johnson and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson are both on their practice squad.
247Sports
Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023
Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
Huskers DC Tony White on scheme: 'It's a defense that finds answers'
What if? It was a family conversation Tony White was having about a possibility. About Nebraska. What if Matt Rhule might offer him an opportunity here?. Always best to think ahead. In this case, Nebraska's new defensive coordinator received a telling answer from his wife. "She immediately started looking at houses," White said with a laugh during a recent appearance on the Huskers Radio Network.
Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized
Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
Morning Mash: Decisions on deck, staff finalized, sneaky big hoops night
Happy 2023 to your and yours. Do we still do that on the third day? Or is the novelty over and we all move on with our lives and to whatever else happens to be going on?. Anyways, things are rolling again in Lincoln where a brief respite against a flurry of December activity was appreciated.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said in Tuesday CFP national title teleconference
After a long, grueling season, the Georgia Bulldogs stand one win away from consecutive national titles. No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 SEC) returns to the field on Monday night when it takes on No. 3 TCU (13-1, 9-0 B12) in the 2023 CFP national championship game. The Bulldogs reached the game thanks to a thrilling 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while the Horned Frogs made the title game after topping No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.
Texas A&M 2022 season in review: Cornerbacks
Going into the 2022 campaign, the Aggies' cornerback room was supposed to be deep in experienced players with multiple rookies coming into the program that would provide an infusion of athleticism. Four veterans with starts would comprise the two deep and the youngsters would push for playing time so that eventually perhaps they would work their way onto the field.
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 17 action
Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Five former Alabama players scored touchdowns during Week 17 – quarterback Mac Jones (Patriots), running back Najee Harris (Steelers) and Josh Jacobs (Raiders), wide receiver...
2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing
When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 17
Week 17 of the NFL season has been completed and multiple former South Carolina players took the field for their respective teams. Defensive back Keisean Nixon continues to be fantastic for the Green Bay Packers on special teams as he returned a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. In a press conference after the game, Nixon said his blockers opened up a lane for him and he knew all he had to do was get past the kicker.
4-star QB Austin Novosad gives insight into signing with Oregon over Baylor
Austin Novosad was one of the headliners for Oregon's historic 2023 National Signing Day haul as he flipped from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks. What went into his.
247Sports
