Former player Nicolas Lapentti thinks Alcaraz could definitely do something similar as Nadal, Djokovic and Federer did but he would need to stay healthy. Health is crucial in any athlete's career and tennis is no exception. There were talented tennis players in the past but their injuries simply derailed their careers in incredible ways. One of the more modern examples is Juan Martin Del Potro whose career was very affected by injuries. For Alcaraz it will be crucial to avoid something like that and if he does he could do something special according to Lapentti.

1 DAY AGO