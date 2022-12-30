Read full article on original website
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
Rafael Nadal and fans call out reporter over retirement question: ‘Give him a break’
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal said he's sick of the questions about his retirement at a press conference after losing a match at the United Cup.
"Everything will depend on his health": Lapentti on factors behind continued rise of Alcaraz
Former player Nicolas Lapentti thinks Alcaraz could definitely do something similar as Nadal, Djokovic and Federer did but he would need to stay healthy. Health is crucial in any athlete's career and tennis is no exception. There were talented tennis players in the past but their injuries simply derailed their careers in incredible ways. One of the more modern examples is Juan Martin Del Potro whose career was very affected by injuries. For Alcaraz it will be crucial to avoid something like that and if he does he could do something special according to Lapentti.
Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video
LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Ex Agassi coach Brad Gilbert dismays at Nadal retirement question: "He will let you know when the time comes"
Rafael Nadal was amused when reporters asked him about retirement following his loss to Cameron Norrie, a tennis coach Brad Gilbert is fed up with the question. Nadal has been subjected to retirement questions for several years now. Every time he losses a match reporters quickly jump to it, asking him whether he's close to retirement or what the loss means. Nadal is still taking them rather well finding amusement in the interest in it but it has to be tiring.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Shaq Reveals 40-Pound Weight Loss: “I Didn’t Want That Charles Barkley Retirement Bod”
Shaquille O’Neal has lost some weight recently and Charles Barkley was one of his motivations.
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pelé’s wife, fans mourn Brazilian soccer legend at Santos stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners, including Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday. Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday...
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
Feliciano Lopez announces sudden retirement from professional tennis
Feliciano Lopez, one of the most respected and experienced players in the world of professional tennis, has announced that he will be retiring from the sport before the start of the 2023 season. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a mainstay on the ATP Tour since 1997, and has built an...
"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format
Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
Joaquin Niemann ‘doing everything possible’ to convince PGA Tour pro to join LIV
After a couple of week’ nap, golf is back and, as expected, LIV makes some news once again. Towards the end of 2022, LIV CEO Greg Norman released plans for a bigger and more lucrative schedule whilst confirming that the organization was seeking further “liberated” top 10 and top 20 ranked players to join the likes of major winners Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and pals for the 14-event bonanza.
De Minaur Downs Nadal In United Cup Thriller
Alex de Minaur delivered a stunning performance under the lights in Sydney Monday when he overcame World No. 2 Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to give Team Australia a 1-0 lead against Team Spain in Group D at the United Cup. With a capacity crowd watching on, the 23-year-old rallied...
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reveals cancer diagnosis
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with two forms of cancer. Navratilova told Ed McGrogan of Tennis.com on Monday that she was recently diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer. During throat examinations, doctors discovered that she also has breast cancer, which is unrelated to the throat cancer. Both forms of cancer are treatable, and... The post Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reveals cancer diagnosis appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"She’s younger than me and has three Grand Slams": Andreescu looks to emulate Swiatek's brilliance
Bianca Andreescu finds the run of Iga Swiatek in 2022 as very inspiring and she would like to emulate her and do the same things she did. Swiatek is younger than Andreescu but she has more trophies and more grand slams so far despite the former winning a grand slam sooner. Things like that inspire Andreescu to become even better as she's a true competitor who loves competition. She talked about it recently expressing:
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
