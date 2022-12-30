Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mdislander.com
Plein-air fundraiser call for artists
CAMDEN — Camden Public Library and Page Gallery in Camden are teaming up to present a plein-air fundraiser, Camden on Canvas, to be held in Camden and surrounding communities from July 21 to July 23. Artists from all across Maine are invited to apply for this event. In the...
mdislander.com
Pilot discovers herself through flight
BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library will host an author talk with pilot Mary S. Build at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, during which she will discuss her book, “Finding Myself in Aviation.”. Build’s book is about much more than flying. It chronicles her journey of discovery...
mdislander.com
Jesup hosts Manager Minutes Jan. 11
BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland will be at Jesup Memorial Library from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, for Manager Minutes. Manager Minutes are held in the Periodicals Room and is an opportunity for residents to have a casual sit-down conversation with town staff.
Northern Light’s Walk-In-Care On Union St. To Temporarily Reduce Days They’re Open
If you're in need of Walk-In-Care services in the Bangor area, you'll want to take note of a recent change to the hours of operation for the Northern Light Walk-In Care facility at 925 Union Street. According to hospital representatives, the change is a result of a restructuring of their...
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
foxbangor.com
Slur Spray Painted On Elementary School
WATERVILLE — A community is in shock after a racial slur was left on the walls of one of their schools. Reports say that a racial slur was spray painted on one of the exterior walls of the Albert S. Hall school, an elementary school in Waterville that educates grades four and five.
foxbangor.com
Former doctor uses hobby to create art
HAMPDEN — If you happen to live in the Bangor/Brewer area you may have heard of doctor Fister. For almost 40 years Jeff Fister practiced oral surgery in the area. And now, since his retirement, you could say he has found a new calling…. We found him in his...
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
Story on discovery of medieval manuscript in Waterville yields even more finds
Who knew that a story about an old wall hanging at a Waterville estate sale would yield quite so much attention?. Over the summer, The Maine Monitor published a story about a recent Colby College graduate who discovered a framed page from a book hanging on a wall at the estate sale. It turned out to be an authentic leaf from what’s known as The Beauvais Missal. The manuscript was written in or near Beauvais, France, in the late 13th century.
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
Is Stephen King’s House In Bangor Haunted?
The Ghosts of Carmel Maine channel featuring Kent Burris and the Lamb House, are paranormal investigators, who break down the history of historical hauntings and the study of the paranormal, right here in the greater Bangor area. In their most recent video, they tackle one of Bangor's most famous landmarks,...
B98.5
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
truecountry935.com
Fire at Augusta Texas Roadhouse
Numerous emergency vehicles are currently (Jan. 3, 2pm) at the Turnpike Mall in Augusta with reports of a fire at Texas Roadhouse.
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
