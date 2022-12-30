ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Plein-air fundraiser call for artists

CAMDEN — Camden Public Library and Page Gallery in Camden are teaming up to present a plein-air fundraiser, Camden on Canvas, to be held in Camden and surrounding communities from July 21 to July 23. Artists from all across Maine are invited to apply for this event. In the...
Pilot discovers herself through flight

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library will host an author talk with pilot Mary S. Build at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, during which she will discuss her book, “Finding Myself in Aviation.”. Build’s book is about much more than flying. It chronicles her journey of discovery...
Jesup hosts Manager Minutes Jan. 11

BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland will be at Jesup Memorial Library from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, for Manager Minutes. Manager Minutes are held in the Periodicals Room and is an opportunity for residents to have a casual sit-down conversation with town staff.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Slur Spray Painted On Elementary School

WATERVILLE — A community is in shock after a racial slur was left on the walls of one of their schools. Reports say that a racial slur was spray painted on one of the exterior walls of the Albert S. Hall school, an elementary school in Waterville that educates grades four and five.
Former doctor uses hobby to create art

HAMPDEN — If you happen to live in the Bangor/Brewer area you may have heard of doctor Fister. For almost 40 years Jeff Fister practiced oral surgery in the area. And now, since his retirement, you could say he has found a new calling…. We found him in his...
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
Story on discovery of medieval manuscript in Waterville yields even more finds

Who knew that a story about an old wall hanging at a Waterville estate sale would yield quite so much attention?. Over the summer, The Maine Monitor published a story about a recent Colby College graduate who discovered a framed page from a book hanging on a wall at the estate sale. It turned out to be an authentic leaf from what’s known as The Beauvais Missal. The manuscript was written in or near Beauvais, France, in the late 13th century.
Is Stephen King’s House In Bangor Haunted?

The Ghosts of Carmel Maine channel featuring Kent Burris and the Lamb House, are paranormal investigators, who break down the history of historical hauntings and the study of the paranormal, right here in the greater Bangor area. In their most recent video, they tackle one of Bangor's most famous landmarks,...
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently

I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading

Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
Fire at Augusta Texas Roadhouse

Numerous emergency vehicles are currently (Jan. 3, 2pm) at the Turnpike Mall in Augusta with reports of a fire at Texas Roadhouse.
