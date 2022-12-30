Read full article on original website
Bad apple or systemic failure?
The headline read: “Ellsworth attorney disbarred after allegedly taking $189,000 from a client’s estate.”
Jesup hosts Manager Minutes Jan. 11
BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland will be at Jesup Memorial Library from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, for Manager Minutes. Manager Minutes are held in the Periodicals Room and is an opportunity for residents to have a casual sit-down conversation with town staff.
Plein-air fundraiser call for artists
CAMDEN — Camden Public Library and Page Gallery in Camden are teaming up to present a plein-air fundraiser, Camden on Canvas, to be held in Camden and surrounding communities from July 21 to July 23. Artists from all across Maine are invited to apply for this event. In the...
Pilot discovers herself through flight
BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library will host an author talk with pilot Mary S. Build at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, during which she will discuss her book, “Finding Myself in Aviation.”. Build’s book is about much more than flying. It chronicles her journey of discovery...
