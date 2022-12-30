Read full article on original website
NHL
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
NHL
VGK to Participate in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle
VEGAS (January 2, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League announced today, January 2, the club's participation in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 1
* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
NHL
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
NHL
BLOG: King, Forwards Working on Production
The Blackhawks played in three games in December where they recorded three or more goals. Throughout the month of December, the Blackhawks offense continued to struggle to create production. During that time, they played in three games where the team produced three or more goals in a game and suffered three games with a shutout.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Advance to Semifinal Round
All four Blackhawks prospects will represent Team Canada and Team Sweden in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Blackhawks prospects continue to lead the way in the tournament as all four players helped their teams advance to the next round of the World Juniors tournament. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In Sweden's...
NHL
Penguins wear Scally hats, get some swings in at Fenway Park
Ahead of 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh fitting right in. The Pittsburgh Penguins are covering all the bases at Fenway Park. One day ahead of the 2023 NHL Discover Winter Classic, the team was in full on visiting Boston mode. During their outdoor practice, the Penguins donned Boston scallys,...
NHL
Sabres wear special T-shirts in support of Bills safety Hamlin
Buffalo players send their love after NFL defensive back has cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Sabres sent their love and support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday. The Sabres wore custom T-shirts in honor of the National Football League safety before their game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
NHL
'ALWAYS BELIEVED IN MYSELF'
WINNIPEG - Their formative years happened worlds apart. Their paths crossed only once - a decade ago at the 2013 U18's, before facing off, now, at the game's top level. Back then, there were scant similarities. You'd never guess that in the modern-day season, a 26-year-old Flame and 27-year-old Jet would be scaling the charts like this. Today, they're not only the best their respective teams have to offer ...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Canada at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman emphasizes keeping emotions in check, getting to tough areas. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of...
NHL
The Backcheck: 2022 ends with a victory over Arizona
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's win against the Coyotes. Happy New Year, Bolts fans. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up 2022 with a bang, coming from behind after falling into a 2-0 deficit and defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-3. The Coyotes got on the board first 6:12 into the...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers return to action for the first time in 2023 with a home match against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/2
Kings go 2-1-0 to close out 2022, get set to face three division leaders this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings wrapped up the 2022 calendar with two home games sandwiched between a trip to Colorado in the middle of the week. A 2-1-0 record resulted, picking up points at home and on the road. In total, we saw 11 Kings goals and 10 from the Kings opponents.
NHL
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
NHL
What To Watch For In The First Half of 2023
RALEIGH, NC. - While it may be a new year, the Canes marched into 2023 with the same winning ways yesterday afternoon. The team's now won 11 consecutive games and earned at least one point in 17 straight, both franchise records. What other history and new heights could we see...
NHL
Designing a 'Classic' Experience
As Pacific Northwest fans savor a Winter Classic coming to Seattle, here's a first batch of need-to-know, fun-to-know info about the NHL outdoor hockey tradition. Just how the Kraken secured the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in only the team's second season playing under an iconic roof at Climate Pledge Arena, is, fittingly enough, about another roof.
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Forsberg Joins 500-Point Club
The final week of 2022 was a busy one for the Predators both on and off the ice. From franchise records to family additions, catch up on all the latest news from the past week:. Recapping the Road Trip. After losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday...
NHL
Winter Classic preparation for Bruins, Penguins going 'according to plan'
BOSTON -- A rainy New Year's Eve required the ice crew to work overtime, but the rink was ready for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins to practice Sunday, and everything is on track for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday (2 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).
