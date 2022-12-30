Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Event Open to the Public on Saturday
The Pasadena Police Department, partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is conducting a free catalytic converter etching program on Saturday, Jan. 7, to combat the ongoing thefts of catalytic converters in the community. Acting Pasadena Chief of Police Jason Clawson said the event will be hosted by...
pasadenanow.com
California Highway Patrol Officers Conducting Anti-DUI Crackdown
The California Highway Patrol, along with other law enforcement agencies wrap up an end-of-year crackdown on drunken and drug-impaired drivers Monday evening in Los Angeles County. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deployed to catch impaired motorists,...
Vehicle Slams into Roadside Food Truck, 2 Transported to Hospital
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a roadside food truck injuring multiple victims Sunday, Jan. 1, just before 10:00 p.m. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to a traffic collision involving a food truck at East Amar Road and North Echelon Avenue in the city of Valinda.
LAPD fatally shoot domestic violence suspect in Westlake
The Los Angeles Police Department fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in the Westlake District Monday night. The shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Witmer Street.According to police, the suspect armed himself with a large knife as officers arrived at the scene at about 3:30 p.m. The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, was wanted for a domestic violence restraining order violation. Shortly after officers arrived, he barricaded himself inside a Westlake District apartment. The suspect refused to surrender which resulted in officers using less-lethal weapons which include items like pepper spray and tasers. While the suspect briefly dropped the knife, he eventually picked it back up resulting in officers opening fire on him. He died shortly after. No officers were injured.
Deputies Ask For Public’s Help In Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk Santa Clarita woman. Norma Lidia Morales was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2,at 2:26 a.m. on the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, Canyon Country. She is described as a 72-year-old female Hispanic, 5’03” tall, 170 ...
Driver contacts police after leaving scene of fatal pedestrian crash
A driver who fatally struck a man with his car in Long Beach Sunday later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, according to the Long Beach Police Dept.Officers responded at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard, where they found a victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LBPD."While officers were conducting their investigation, the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian contacted police," LBPD officials said Monday.Investigators said a 2013 Nissan Altima, driven by a 20-year-old Lakewood resident, was traveling northbound on Harbor Scenic Drive toward the Ocean Boulevard bridge when the car struck a man attempting to cross westbound on foot across lanes of traffic under the Ocean Boulevard bridge.Police said the motorist had a valid driver's license and proof of insurance. Police said speed, distracted driving and driving under the influence do not appear to be factors in the crash.The LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with information about the crash to call (562) 570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
2urbangirls.com
Elderly woman reported missing in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo of a 73-year-old woman suffering from dementia and diabetes who went missing Sunday in Lancaster. Ernestine D. McHenry Martin was last seen at about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Arious Way, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Martin’s...
newsantaana.com
Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check
Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in East LA alley
LOS ANGELES - A shooting death investigation was underway in East Los Angeles, officials said. Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to a neighborhood in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, located near the intersection of West Beverly and Atlantic boulevards around 11:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Man found dead following shooting in Compton; suspect arrested
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Compton. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched to the scene, located in the 1700 block of North Long Beach Boulevard, after receiving calls of shots fired int he area. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Compton resident Danthony Malone dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from Compton Fire Department paramedics. Witnesses provided investigators with a description of both the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, which led them to stopping a vehicle matching the description at a later time. They learned that the driver lived at the location where the shooting occurred, and was in possession of a firearm similar to the one they believe was used to kill Malone. Deputies arrested the suspect, though no further information was provided due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Anyone with additional information on the shooting was urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
CHP Officers to Conduct Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week.
2urbangirls.com
Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena
SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom
A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy's mother.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on Compton bridge
COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Shooting leaves one wounded in Long Beach
A man was hospitalized after being shot in Long Beach Saturday. According to Long Beach Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue. By the time officers arrived to the scene, the man suspected of firing the gun had already fled from the scene. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for wounds not considered to be life-threatening. Investigators were working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and a potential motive.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by MTA Bus
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an MTA bus Sunday morning in the city of La Crescenta. Glendale Police Officers and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue around 10:00 a.m., Jan. 1. An MTA...
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into railroad crossing gate
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Firefighters engage blaze at abandoned building in Huntington Park
Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm fire at an abandoned building in Huntington Park Sunday afternoon. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 1:40 p.m. inside of a building located i the 2700 block of E. Slauson Avenue. The fire continued to rage nearly three hours later as firefighters utilized a defensive attack against the flames. No injuries were reported and a cause was not yet known.
Fullerton Man Charged with Luring Teen Boy
A 57-year-old Fullerton man was charged Friday with attempting to lure a teenage boy for sex.
