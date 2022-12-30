Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
Fire is being blamed on an appliance in the kitchen.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gas price tick up in Minnesota and nationally
(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
fox9.com
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing
A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
What do the Blue Lights on the Traffic Lights Mean in St. Cloud?
Ever notice the blue lights on several of the traffic lights around town? Apparently they do have a purpose, but it doesn't seem to be working all that well in the St. Cloud area. These blue lights turn on when the light turns red. They are to aid police officers in catching people who run red lights.
KAAL-TV
New laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – A handful of new laws have taken effect on Sunday in Minnesota. Most of these new laws were passed during the 2022 legislative session. One of those laws is postnatal care coverage will be required. This law was passed in 2021 which made changes to private and public health coverage. As of Jan. 1, 2023, health plans will be required to cover the following:
willmarradio.com
Minnesota man killed by possibly impaired motorist in Las Vegas
(Las Vegas, MN) -- Authorities in Las Vegas say a man from Minnesota and a New Mexico woman were struck and killed by an S-U-V while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal. It happened Wednesday night near the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall. Police say a 44-year-old man from Minnesota was dead at the scene and the 51-year-old New Mexico woman died in the hospital. Officers say the driver left the scene of the crash before she was stopped, arrested, and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. The victims haven't been identified.
