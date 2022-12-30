Read full article on original website
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp
Cody Gakpo officially becomes a Liverpool player today after FSG sanction to please Jurgen Klopp and has already made an impression within the club.
BBC
Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?
Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Jenz, Postecoglou, Beale, McGarvey
Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)
BBC
Man Utd v Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats
Manchester United have won seven of their 10 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L2), with both defeats against them coming at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in March 2017.
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
BBC
Ivan Toney: Brentford striker's knee injury 'not significant', says manager Thomas Frank
Brentford striker Ivan Toney's injury is "not significant" and he could play against Liverpool on Monday, Bees manager Thomas Frank has confirmed. Toney, 26, was carried off the pitch after jarring his knee in Brentford's 2-0 win at West Ham on Friday. He had earlier scored the Bees' first goal...
Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker
Sunderland appear to be keen to move quickly to replace Ellis Simms this month.
'Eight or nine injured, a few ill, players on bench who weren't really available'
Tony Mowbray has lifted the lid on how Sunderland battled injury and illness to earn Blackpool point - and still came away disappointed.
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog, highlights
Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.
Ange Postecoglou calls for Old Firm match to be free of big VAR delays
The Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou, has called on the match officials for the first Old Firm game of 2023 to ensure VAR delays do not disrupt the marquee fixture. VAR’s arrival in the Scottish Premiership – it was first used at matches in October – has, perhaps unsurprisingly, proved controversial. Postecoglou was unperturbed about the introduction of the technology but, like umpteen managers, has since grown frustrated at the time taken to reach decisions. Monday’s Glasgow derby at Ibrox will bring with it intense focus on every refereeing decision.
SB Nation
Conte tries to temper expectations after Aston Villa loss
Antonio Conte had a tough job ahead of him after today’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Tottenham boss faced the media in his post-match press conference and attempted to explain why his team had an anemic six shots and 0.66 xG at home against a team 12th in the table coming into this match.
Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said there is no point raising complaints with Premier League referees as it is like speaking to a microwave, with the German left fuming by the officiating in their 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday.
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Governing body will call extraordinary general meeting in 2023
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chair Ieuan Evans says an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be called in 2023 to try to push through governance change. A measure designed to give the WRU board the chance to appoint an independent chair failed at the 2022 annual general meeting in October. The...
Everton fans plan fresh protests over ‘incompetent management’ of club
Unhappy Everton supporters are planning to stage a sit-in demonstration at Goodison Park next month to protest at their unhappiness with the “incompetent” management of the club. Frank Lampard’s side ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats with a creditable draw at Manchester City on Saturday,...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
'We all want to get through' - Defender says Sunderland will take FA Cup seriously
Sunderland really haven't been good at the FA Cup thing of late, but the players want to put that right.
Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool Won't Be 'Splashing The Cash' After Gakpo Signing
The recent signing of Dutch International sensation Cody Gakpo has many supporters wondering if a midfielder will be signed in the January window. Here's what Jurgen Klopp had to say ahead of Liverpool's away clash with Brentford.
