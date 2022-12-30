ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium

Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
BBC

Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?

Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
BBC

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United have won seven of their 10 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L2), with both defeats against them coming at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in March 2017.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog, highlights

Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.
The Guardian

Ange Postecoglou calls for Old Firm match to be free of big VAR delays

The Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou, has called on the match officials for the first Old Firm game of 2023 to ensure VAR delays do not disrupt the marquee fixture. VAR’s arrival in the Scottish Premiership – it was first used at matches in October – has, perhaps unsurprisingly, proved controversial. Postecoglou was unperturbed about the introduction of the technology but, like umpteen managers, has since grown frustrated at the time taken to reach decisions. Monday’s Glasgow derby at Ibrox will bring with it intense focus on every refereeing decision.
SB Nation

Conte tries to temper expectations after Aston Villa loss

Antonio Conte had a tough job ahead of him after today’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Tottenham boss faced the media in his post-match press conference and attempted to explain why his team had an anemic six shots and 0.66 xG at home against a team 12th in the table coming into this match.
BBC

Welsh Rugby Union: Governing body will call extraordinary general meeting in 2023

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chair Ieuan Evans says an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be called in 2023 to try to push through governance change. A measure designed to give the WRU board the chance to appoint an independent chair failed at the 2022 annual general meeting in October. The...
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action

It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...

