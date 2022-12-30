CASPER, Wyo. — Casper ushered in 2023 with 7.3 inches of fresh snow, and more is on the way today as the New Year’s winter storm pushes further east. A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton remains in effect today through 11 p.m. The warning states that “additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches” are expected with up to 15 inches at higher elevations. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph also are expected today. The warning is issued for Green Mountains and the Rattlesnake Range, lower elevations in Natrona County and Casper Mountain.

