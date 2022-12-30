Read full article on original website
Snow Dumped Over a Foot on Casper-Area, 20″ on Casper Mountain
On this morning's Day Weather Podcast, it was reported that the Casper area got over 12" of snow in some places. The mountain saw over 20" according to the National Weather Service. Today's inclement forecast is chilly with increasing wind. The snow is blowing and drifting in and around highways.
Good News of for Garbage Pickups, “We’ve got your trash” says City of Casper
"No matter the snow, wind or Jan. 2 holidays, we've got your trash. All trash will be picked up on your regularly scheduled day this week" read a post on the City of Casper Facebook page. (City offices will be closed on January 2nd.) The City of Casper collects residential...
Grizzly conflicts down; Game and Fish Department counts just over 170 in 2022
CASPER — Wyoming’s grizzly bears — and the humans who manage them — have had a standout year. Conflicts, the official designation for confrontations between bears and people or their property, were the lowest the state has recorded since 2014. And the six bears relocated in...
Crash Reported NB I-25, Milepost 157; Snow Covered Roadways, Blowing Snow in Natrona County
WYDOT District 2 posted the following message to their social media this morning, Jan. 3, about 5:23 a.m. All open highways in the district expect winter driving conditions with snow covered roadways and blowing snow. No unnecessary travel I-25 Dwyer Jct. south; I-25 and all highways in the Midwest -...
City of Casper Asks Kensington Heights Residents to Move Their Cars This Afternoon
While the sun may be shining, there's still ample snow on the ground and the City of Casper is doing their best to make roads drivable for Casper residents. The City of Casper snow plowers have been working day and night to make the roads safe to drive on and, now, they need a little help.
“The Sandcastle Lady” Strikes Again, This Time with a Snow Sculpture
Catherine Johnson Morris is a recent retiree, which she highly recommends. Now she has more time to play. Morris was a teacher of the blind and visually impaired for the Natrona County School District up until June. You may know her as “the sandcastle lady,” which is her preferred medium....
Casper nets 7 inches of snow Sunday; up to 4 more inches possible today
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper ushered in 2023 with 7.3 inches of fresh snow, and more is on the way today as the New Year’s winter storm pushes further east. A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton remains in effect today through 11 p.m. The warning states that “additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches” are expected with up to 15 inches at higher elevations. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph also are expected today. The warning is issued for Green Mountains and the Rattlesnake Range, lower elevations in Natrona County and Casper Mountain.
Snow closures: Winter storm causing some closures in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The latest winter storm has dumped more than 7 inches of snow on Casper, and with an additional 2–4 inches possible as snow showers continue, some businesses are closing their doors for employee and customer safety. Closures include:. Eastridge Mall. PetSmart. Slumberland. Grease Monkey BBQ...
Casper Helps Its Own – Multiple Good Samaritans Help Drivers Get Unstuck From the Snow
Casper was faced with yet another snow storm from Mother Nature this weekend, as both Sunday and Monday produced several inches of snow. But, just because the snow falls, that doesn't mean that the city can just shut down. People have places to be, so they scraped off their cars, turned on the defrost, and made the long, long journey to whatever destination awaited them.
“We Deal with it Because We Have to.” WYDOT talks Staffing Shortages and Workarounds.
"Certainly we have been dealing with staffing shortages for a while. They have been worse this year [2022]." Luke Reiner, the director of Wyoming Department of Transportation, told K2Radio News that his vision for 2023 is filling those vacancies so they can complete their mission fully. "We are working very...
Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker
You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
Two Wyoming Towns Ranked on ‘Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions’
We're only a few days into 2023 and a lot of Wyoming residents are keeping with their New Year's resolutions. Of course, it's actually pretty easy to make resolutions. The hard part is sticking to them. Whether your goal is to exercise more, stop smoking, eating healthier, and/or saving more...
Natrona County government offices will close Jan. 3 due to winter weather, hazardous conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s governmental offices will be closed Jan. 3, as many Casper roads remain unsafe following two days of winter weather. This includes the Natrona County Library and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. Emergency services will remain operational throughout the day, though non-emergency offices will...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs
It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous. Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy...
Casper Transit to Add Shelters, Experiment with New Vehicles & Investigate Electric
Scott Dresher, transit manager for the Link & Assist, and Liz Becher, the Community Development director stopped by the Townsquare Media building to chat about all things public transportation. You can listen to the full interview on the Report to Wyoming podcast HERE. "I try to be civic minded, and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Casper Firefighters Respond to Unconscious Victim on New Years Eve, Remind Public that Sirens and Lights Mean Time is of the Essence
The Casper Firefighters recently shared a post reminding people that when their engine lights and sirens on, time is of the essence. The video was posted yesterday evening, stating that they were responding to reports of an unconscious victim. We will update the article when more information is available. 2022:...
Late Casper Resident Survived USS Oklahoma Attack, Founded Fire Truck Company
Sheridan native Herman Schmidt was not the only Wyoming native on the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japan at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Longtime Casper resident Walter Becker, founder of Becker Fire Equipment Co, also was on board. Becker was doing laundry in the engine room...
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
