Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper nets 7 inches of snow Sunday; up to 4 more inches possible today

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper ushered in 2023 with 7.3 inches of fresh snow, and more is on the way today as the New Year’s winter storm pushes further east. A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton remains in effect today through 11 p.m. The warning states that “additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches” are expected with up to 15 inches at higher elevations. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph also are expected today. The warning is issued for Green Mountains and the Rattlesnake Range, lower elevations in Natrona County and Casper Mountain.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow closures: Winter storm causing some closures in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The latest winter storm has dumped more than 7 inches of snow on Casper, and with an additional 2–4 inches possible as snow showers continue, some businesses are closing their doors for employee and customer safety. Closures include:. Eastridge Mall. PetSmart. Slumberland. Grease Monkey BBQ...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Helps Its Own – Multiple Good Samaritans Help Drivers Get Unstuck From the Snow

Casper was faced with yet another snow storm from Mother Nature this weekend, as both Sunday and Monday produced several inches of snow. But, just because the snow falls, that doesn't mean that the city can just shut down. People have places to be, so they scraped off their cars, turned on the defrost, and made the long, long journey to whatever destination awaited them.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker

You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

