3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
LeBron James' wife and mother had the best reactions to this wild dunk on his 38th birthday
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks, but LeBron James still has it. The four-time NBA Finals MVP turned 38 years old on Friday. He led he Lakers to a victory, 130-121, over the Hawks. It was his best game of the season and he finished with 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 block.
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
Dennis Rodman described former Chicago Bulls teammate as "Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan"
Ron Harper’s veteran presence on offense and defense helped the Bulls win three NBA championships.
John Salley Says He Is Not Friends With Scottie Pippen Anymore
John Salley explains how his friendship with Scottie Pippen ended.
Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is Definitely On His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players
Magic Johnson has claimed LeBron James is on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA stars.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James
The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Are Reportedly Headlining Early Trade Talks In The NBA
NBA executives suggested that both franchises were generating the buzz on the trade market.
Bill Russell Once Claimed He Didn't Realize The Celtics Won 8 Straight Championships Until He Was Retired
Bill Russell is a legendary figure for the Boston Celtics , and there's no doubt that he is the winningest superstar of all time. He won 11 championships with the Boston Celtics, and he was clearly the driving force behind each championship win. At one point, the Boston Celtics won...
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
LeBron James Wore New Shoes During 47-Point Performance
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of his signature Nike shoes on his birthday.
Luka Doncic Kept It Real On His Relationship With Christian Wood: "He Doesn't Get Mad If Sometimes I Yell At Him..."
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic kept it real regarding his relationship with his new teammate Christian Wood.
NBA Fans Want Donovan Mitchell To Convince The Cavaliers Front Office And Land LeBron James Again
NBA fans want to see LeBron James back with the Cleveland Cavaliers and they want Donovan Mitchell to make it happen.
Michael Jordan Revealed His True Thoughts On Playing With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird In NBA All-Star Game
The NBA is a highly competitive league. With so many great players and dominant teams, the race to the top can often get pretty intense -- especially when it involves the very best players in the game. Back in the 80s and 90s, this was felt to an even higher...
Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks
On his 38th birthday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went for 47 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. There was no answer for James, especially down the stretch, as he continued to get whatever he wanted on offense. It has been a...
NBA Scout Believes The Rockets Could Compete For Championships If They Got James Harden And Drafted Victor Wembanyama
The Houston Rockets went from title contenders to bottom-feeders in an instant but to their credit, they have done a great job of assembling a talented young core in that time. They have got the likes of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr. within their ranks and they might be getting the most talented youngster of them all next year.
LeBron James slammed for cheering Deshaun Watson’s win for Cleveland Browns
Twitter erupted with self-righteous indignation when LeBron James cheered on the Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson during the team’s victory on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022. Watson, who helped vanquish the Washington Commanders convincingly, 24-10, was playing in just his fifth contest after being suspended for the first 11 games...
Rip Hamilton Once Shared How Michael Jordan Roasted His Own Teammates For Asking To Be On The Jordan Brand: "My Sneakers Are For All-Stars"
Former NBA player Rip Hamilton shared how Michael Jordan roasted his own teammates on the Washington Wizards.
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Will the Lakers have enough assets to swing a major deal?
