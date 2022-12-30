ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA

It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Scout Believes The Rockets Could Compete For Championships If They Got James Harden And Drafted Victor Wembanyama

The Houston Rockets went from title contenders to bottom-feeders in an instant but to their credit, they have done a great job of assembling a talented young core in that time. They have got the likes of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr. within their ranks and they might be getting the most talented youngster of them all next year.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy