J Cole New Album 2023: Rapper Hinting Music Comeback After THIS?

Is J. Cole releasing a new album? Well, his Instagram account suggests so!. Fans of the Dreamville Records founder are celebrating the idea that he will make a huge comeback this year. In the past few years, fans, in whatever genre, have always been correct in predicting that their favorite...
Summer Walker 'Ate' Her Placenta While Giving Birth to Twins? Netizens Are Shocked, Disgusted [Watch]

Summer Walker not only welcomed the new year into her life, but a set of twin babies as well. The singer unveiled a video of herself birthing her children at home. "I'm so proud of myself," said the singer on Instagram. "Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section."
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Recalls Struggles While Making 'Scaled and Icy' Album

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph shared a heartfelt post noting how creating "Scaled and Icy" became the musical duo's "toughest era." Joseph and the band's other half, Josh Dun, released the follow-up of its fifth studio album, "Trench," five months later. In May 2021, "Scaled and Icy" was formally presented to their fans.
Jisoo Blackpink Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Releasing Her Debut Solo Album Soon?

Happy birthday, Jisoo! As the Blackpink star celebrates her 28th birthday, let's take a look at what she has in store for her fans as she ushers in 2023, too!. Jisoo is the last member of the girl music group, Blackpink, to possibly embark on a solo career. Jisoo has long hinted at the start of the previous year that she was planning to work on her solo debut album in 2022.
Dua Lipa Singing Career Over: 'One Kiss' Singer Planning THIS Next Step

Due to the possibility that her days as a singer are gone, Dua Lipa could soon put down her microphone. The "One Kiss" singer is reportedly putting on her best acting face as she prepares to rule the acting world and maybe win an Oscar, according to a source who talked to The Sun.
Selena Gomez Relationship: Pop Star in a ‘Throuple’ With Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz?

Selena Gomez welcomed 2023 with her closest friends as she celebrated New Year's Eve at the beach along with two of her good pals, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. Taking to her official Instagram account, the Rare Beauty founder shared a carousel of photos starting with the one featuring herself while giving a big hug to her two buddies.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo Confirms Solo Music: Will KPOP Star's Album Drop Before Coachella 2023?

BLACKPINK's resident visual and vocal star, Jisoo, is finally launching her solo career, a few months before the KPOP group's rumored appearance at this year's Coachella. 2023 is going to be a great year for BLACKPINK fans, because not only is BLACKPINK having a stadium tour, headlining BST Hyde Park, and allegedly headlining Coachella, but fans are also going to finally get their hands on Jisoo's solo album.

